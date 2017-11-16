U.S. Rt. 7 Reconstruction Update

Project Location: U.S. 7 from the Ferrisburgh/Charlotte town line north for three miles north to the Ferry Road intersection.

This project is nearing completion well ahead of schedule. Crews are working to complete all scheduled work for the project this month. Work this week will include:

General clean-up work throughout the project all week.

Line striping may occur, weather permitting.

Remaining traffic signs will be installed throughout the project.

Traffic: Alternating one-way traffic will be maintained for line striping by flaggers, resulting in short traffic delays.

Note: It is illegal in Vermont to use any handheld portable electronic devices while driving. The law carries fines of up to $200 with points assessed if the violation occurs in a work zone.

Information: Francine Perkins, Project Outreach Coordinator, FRP Enterprises, LLC at 802-479-6994