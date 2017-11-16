Vermont Zen Center event raises $11,000 for hunger relief

A recent Hunger Banquet fundraiser at the Vermont Zen Center netted $11,000 for Oxfam America, the Chittenden Emergency Food Bank, and local emergency food shelves. With 93 attendees, the event was an interactive opportunity for people to see firsthand the effects of poverty and hunger throughout the world, including in Vermont, organizers said.

As an educational role-playing exercise, participants were designated seats with roles in high-, middle-, or low-income groups with proportions divided similarly to current world population. While everyone was invited to eat a full meal, those in the high-income group ate first and sat at a table with fine china and silver utensils. The middle-income group ate next, and those sitting at the low-income tables – the majority of attendees – ate last. In the middle- and low-income groups, men received their meals first, emphasizing how hunger impacts women and children more in the world.

Funds from ticket sales, a raffle, a sale, and silent auction totaled $11,000, according to organizer Joan White. Items included goods and services from several dozen local businesses. Food for the event also was donated by a number of area markets, producers and restaurants.