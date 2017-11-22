2018 Vermont Fish & Wildlife Calendar packed with critter photos, information

Photo courtesy Vermont Fish & wildlife
The cover of the 2018 Fish & Wildlife Calendar.

The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department and Vermont Life Magazine announce the release of the colorful 2018 Fish & Wildlife Calendar. Filled with photos of Vermont’s wildlife, including moose, the chestnut-sided warbler, Atlantic salmon, hooded merganser, and whitetail deer, the calendar includes photos by Vermont photographers including Roger Irwin, Jim Block, and Kurt Budliger.

“This year’s calendar highlights the diverse habitats that ensure that Vermont’s wildlife continue to thrive,” said Susan Warner, Vermont Fish & Wildlife’s director of outreach and education. “The Fish & Wildlife calendar is a yearlong celebration of Vermont’s commitment to conservation.”

Along with photos, the calendar includes hunting, fishing, and trapping season dates for each month, making it a good gift for outdoor recreationists. Quantities are limited.

The calendars may be ordered online at VermontLifeCatalog.com or by phone at 800-455-3399.

  

