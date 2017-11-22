$5 Christmas trees available in the Green Mountain National Forest with a permit

U.S. Forest Service officials in Vermont want people to know that they can cut down a tree for Christmas on National Forest land either for free or for just $5, but a permit is needed.

Families with fourth graders may get a free tree. This year, all fourth graders can take advantage of the Every Kid in a Park Initiative and get a free Christmas tree voucher at everykidinapark.gov. Fourth graders who present a printed copy of the voucher may redeem it for a program pass and a Christmas tree removal permit at one of the U.S. Forest offices listed below.

Those without a fourth grader may purchase a permit to harvest a tree for $5, the Forest Service said. This is a one-time opportunity to cut down a Christmas tree on National Forest land during the 2017 holiday season. Christmas trees for personal use may be cut in the Green Mountain National Forest following rules such as:

A Christmas Tree Removal permit must be purchased for $5 at one of the Forest Service offices located in Rutland, Manchester Center, or Rochester.

– Trees over 20 feet tall are not designated for cutting by the Christmas tree permit.

– Only one Christmas tree permit will be issued per household per year. Permits are not refundable. Trees may not be resold.

For more information online, go to: fs.usda.gov/R9.