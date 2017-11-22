Dec. 1 opening for exhibit exploring synthesis of realism and abstraction

Furchgott Sourdiffe Gallery hosts a reception from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1 to open a new exhibition, “Mash-up: Realism, Abstraction, and Synthesis.”

This seasonal group exhibit features oils on panel by Julie Y Baker Albright along with pieces by 15 additional artists. The gallery describes Baker Albright’s paintings as evoking the golden age of 17th century Flemish still life, while highlighting simple objects found in a casual 20th-century Vermont country home.

Also on exhibit are works by several artists who explore landscapes, transforming them nearly to abstraction. Others start with the abstract, exploring textures, color and composition.

Some new artists to the gallery featured in this exhibit are Kimo Minton of Albuquerque and London, Alexis Serio from Texas, Diane Fitch of Vermont, and fused-glass artist Garrett Sadler who recently moved to Charlotte from Lenox, Mass.

The exhibit runs through January.

The gallery is located at 86 Falls Rd. Hours are Tuesday-Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Information: 985-3848, fsgallery.com or joan@fsgallery.com.