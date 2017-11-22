Newest Warren Miller film on screen at Middlebury’s Town Hall Theater Nov. 29-30

Warren Miller’s latest ski film, “Line of Descent,” lands onscreen at Middlebury’s Town Hall Theater next week, Nov. 29 and 30.

This is the 68th winter sports action film by Warren Miller Entertainment, featuring ski and snowboard downhill thrills, global adventure, and a nod to those who taught others to slide on snow.

This latest production acknowledges that skier roots grow deep as it highlights the lineage of legendary athletes through a multi-generational cast of skiing icons and fresh faces including Tommy Moe, Jonny Moseley, JT Holmes, Lexi duPont, Seth Wescott, Kalen Thorien, Marcus Caston, Jeremy Jensen, Griffin Post, and more.

The backdrops include descents at Jackson Hole, Squaw Valley, and Steamboat. Footage follows powsurfers to splitboards, motorcycle, dogsleds, and snowmobiles along the Beartooth Pass, the French Alps, New Zealand, British Columbia, and Norway.

“This season, we explore how skiers are shaped by picking up a pair of skis for the first time,” notes Warren Miller’s veteran producer Josh Haskins. “More often than not, it’s family who introduces us to the sport or steers us on the path towards an ongoing passion – be it a ski bum lifestyle, a professional career, or simply the desire to pass on the same feeling to the next generation. There is a kinship unlike any other in the ski community, and Warren Miller is the elder, bringing generations of skiers and riders together for 68 years, and this year is no different.”

Since 1949, ski families have cheered the official kickoff to winter with Miller’s cinematic productions.

Showings are Nov. 29 and 30 at 7:30 p.m. at Town Hall Theater, 68 South Pleasant St., Middlebury. Doors at 6 p.m.; house opens at 7 p.m. Tickets: $18 + $2 preservation fee and may be purchased at townhallteater.org, by calling 382-9222, or at the box office (Mon.-Sat., noon-5 p.m.) or at the door, if available.