NVU-Johnson tour set for Dec. 2

High school students interested in attending Northern Vermont University-Johnson are invited to a Badger information session Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Johnson State College campus.

Those who attend the free session will get a campus tour, have lunch, and talk with admissions representatives and current NVU-Johnson students.

In July, Johnson State and Lyndon State colleges will merge to become Northern Vermont University, a two-campus institution of higher education combining the best of both colleges’ liberal arts and professional programs under a single administration.

To pre-register for the information session, visit northernvermont.edu/badger-information-sessions, email erin.conner@jsc.edu, or call 635-1219.