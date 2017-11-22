Shelburne fifth graders ponder peace, the Golden Rule, with Shelburne’s poet laureate

Shelburne’s poet in the classroom

Alder Stillman

The Golden Rule and what it means to me

To me, the Golden Rule (treat others the way you want to be treated) means that you should think “Would I want to be treated this way?” before you do something.

I think that the Golden Rule is an important part of kindness and kindness is an important part of humanity. I think the Golden Rule means everyone is equal and no one should be treated badly. It is a guideline of respect.

Madisen Fillion

Golden Rule: Means to me treat others badly… you’ll get it in return. Treat others with kindness and the world will be a better place… mirror yourself. No one likes a rude or awful person. No one likes selfishness. Treat others the way you want to be treated.

If we follow the most important thing in life, the one thing to make the world a better place, follow the Golden Rule. Kindness is the most important thing. It’s stronger than anyone can imagine, and if we use it, we can change the world.

Lindley Pickard

The Golden Rule!

Treat others the way you want to be treated!

I think the Golden Rule means treat others with respect because then they’ll treat you with respect! Everybody is equal, so treat them the way you want to be treated, put yourself into someone else’s shoes. Live by the Golden Rule, follow it, do it, and if you do, the world would be peaceful and joyful!

Treat others the way you want to be treated!

Faye Cohen

What the Golden Rule means to me.

The Golden Rule is simple, responsible and smart. The Golden Rule helps us in a simple way. It helps us interact with everyone at home or at school. Treat others the way you want to be treated is the Golden Rule. This is a very helpful tool. I really like the Golden Rule because it is the best. Following the Golden Rule is easy. I can do it. You can do it. Even though sometimes it’s hard, let’s just all try our best to play the nice card. You want to be treated nicely? Treat others that way. Precisely! Turn your anger into empathy. See what they see. You treat people bad? Your life will be sad. Follow the Golden Rule, because it is a great tool.

Ania Bloomberg

Do you want to be treated kindly? Or do you want to be treated badly? Nobody wants to be treated badly but if you treat others badly, what do you think you will get in return? You probably wouldn’t have many friends if you treat them badly. But if you treat others kindly, you will have more friends and be happy. So treat others the way you want to be treated, it’s always our Golden Rule.

Poem

to plant the seed of peace, you must treat others the way you want to be treated.

to plant the seed of peace, you must give to ones in need.

to plant the seed of peace, you must follow your heart.

to plant the seed of peace, you must be kind and care for others.

to plant the seed of peace, you must follow the Golden Rule.

if you plant the seed of peace, kindness will spread.

if you plant the seed of peace, you will be happy.

Alex Wemple

Plant the seed of peace:

*Do unto others as you would want others to do unto you.

The Golden Rule

might be different for you

but what it means to me is be kind

at school, at home, in public.

If you would not want someone to do that to you

don’t do it to them.

The Golden Rule to me means “be kind to every single soul even if they aren’t. Maybe all the person needs is a little bit of kindness. If you follow the Golden Rule then you will treat others the kind, happy, joyous way that you want them to treat you.

Gianna Ostlund

The Golden Rule

Plant the seed of peace

Plant the seed

of peace

Not the weed

of war. People

with power only

want more. They

want to battle for

only more. Why?

Because they

disagree with

the Golden Rule.

Which causes

them enough

trouble to fill a pool.

Jonan Story

Treat others the way you want to be treated.

Plant the seed of peace.

Treat others the way you want to be treated, the Golden Rule. If everybody treated others the way they want to be treated, the world would be a better place. I think that if everyone could give 5 compliments a day, the world would be better. It’s not that hard to just give 5 different people 1 compliment each day. It could really help the world. It could help. I also think that if everybody picks up 10 pieces of garbage, it would help prevent global warming. Just 5 compliments, just 10 pieces of trash could make a difference.

Ariel Toohey

The Golden Rule

Ah, the Golden Rule.

Supposed to work.

But not all follow it.

People every day, people in power.

I think you need to go back to school.

Where they teach you how to behave.

Not like a kid.

Not like a teen.

But like an adult.

Responsible and Respectful.

Live by the Golden Rule.

Treat others the way you want to be treated!

Nadia Wright

We are going to plant the seed of peace.

Golden Rule: Treat others the way you want to be treated.

What the Golden Rule means to me is don’t expect others are going to be kind to you if you’re rude to them. If you treat others kindly, they’re going to want to be kind to you. If you’re being very kind to somebody by filling their bucket and they are not being kind to you, you should still be kind to them and maybe if you’re very kind, they will be kind to you. If everybody does one little thing each day, it can add up and the kindness will spread and get more and more powerful.

Teryn Hytten

The Golden Rule is something to live by. It’s something to treasure, to remind you to treat others the way you want to be treated and then you can plant the seed of peace.

If everyone could live by the Golden Rule the world [would] be at peace for once.