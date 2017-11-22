Shelburne Police, Fire and Rescue

Oct. 3 at 8:19 a.m. Police checked on the welfare of an individual on Shelburne Road. All was well.

Oct. 3 at 12:32 p.m. A caller reported a missing student from Burlington High School walked off from a visit at Wake Robin. Shelburne Police checked the area, but were unable to find the juvenile but the student was later located on a CCTA bus heading towards Burlington. Police took the young person into custody and then turned the student over to Burlington Police.

Oct. 3 at 3:18 p.m. Someone dropped off a wallet to the Shelburne Police Department that they found near Harrington Avenue and Shelburne Road. Police tagged and placed it into storage until the owner is found.

Oct. 3 at 4:01 p.m. Shelburne Rescue and Police responded to a medical emergency at Wake Robin and took a patient to the hospital.

Oct. 3 at 6:55 p.m. A caller reported that smoke from a neighbor’s campfire on Hedgerow Drive was entering her house. Shelburne Fire responded and put out the fire.

Oct. 3 at 6:49 p.m. Police checked out a report of a vehicle parked on a sidewalk on Falls Road. They issued a parking violation.

Oct. 3 at 8:17 p.m. Police did a background check requested by the FBI NICS for an individual looking o buy a firearm. They provided the FBI with local records.

Oct. 4 at 12:29 a.m. Police stopped a tractor-trailer unit and conducted a commercial vehicle inspection on Shelburne Road and IDX Drive in South Burlington.

Oct 4 at 4:47 a.m. Police did speed and traffic safety enforcement on Spear St near Webster Rd.

Oct. 4 at 7:47 a.m. An officer observed crossing at the intersection of Shelburne Road and Church Street during school crossing.

Oct. 4 at 11:06 a.m. A caller on Longmeadow Drive reported an erratic motorist and gave a vehicle description and license plate information. Shelburne Police found, identified and released the driver.

Oct. 4 at 11:27 a.m. Police received a call from Red Apple Motel on Shelburne Road where they could hear a man and woman having an argument. Police responded and determined it was only a verbal dispute. Both people involved said they were fine and did not need police assistance.

Oct. 4 at 3:11 p.m. Police did a welfare check on an individual at Shelburne Community School. The individual was taken to the hospital.

Oct. 4 at 3:54 p.m. A caller reported that an individual was threatening to harm herself on Oak Hill Road. Shelburne Police and Rescue responded, located the person and took the individual to the hospital.

Oct. 4 at 4:06 p.m. Shelburne Rescue responded to assist Burlington Rescue at a medical call on Mansfield Drive but they were cancelled enroute to the call.

Oct. 4 at 5:46 p.m. A woman walked into the Police Department and said she had been assaulted in Winooski. Police instructed her to speak to police in Winooski.

Oct. 4 at 6:19 p.m. Caller requested police to remove a family member from the property on Birch Road. Shelburne Police located the individual involved and both men agreed to leave the property.

Oct. 4 at 6:47 p.m. Police checked out a call about a stray dog running loose on Shelbure Road. They located the animal and reunited it with its owner.

Oct. 5 at 1:42 a.m. A Shelburne police officer located an unsecured business. Officers searched and secured the building at Shelburne Shopping Park.

Oct. 5 at 11:37 a.m. Shelburne Rescue and Police responded to a medical emergency on M. Philo Road and transported a patient to the hospital.

Oct. 5 at 4:51 p.m. Police did speed and traffic safety enforcement in Hullcrest Neighborhood.

Oct. 6 at 5:28 p.m. Police checked out a call about a suspicious vehicle parked on the side of the roadway at Dorset Street and Butternut Lane. The officer determined it was a disabled vehicle and the operator was waiting on a wrecker.

Oct. 6 at 10:29 p.m. Police are investigating a report of theft of services from a taxi driver on White Cedar Lane.

Oct. 6 at 10:54 p.m. Fire and rescue responded to what turned out to be a false fire alarm on Covington Lane.

Oct. 7 at 12:04 a.m. Shelburne Fire and Rescue and fire units from Charlotte and Hinesburg responded to a home fire alarm on Quaker Smith Point Road. The source of smoke was located and resolved.

Oct. 7 at 12:23 p.m. Police were able to return a wallet with its owner after someone found it on Shelburne Road near Allen Road and turned it into police.

Oct. 7 at 4:20 p.m. Shelburne Fire and Rescue responded to what was a false fire alarm on Covington Lane.

Oct. 7 at 4:38 p.m. Police were called about a sick or injured fox on Palmer Court. Police located and killed the animal.

Oct. 7 at 5:21 p.m. Shelburne Police assisted South Burlington Police with a welfare check on an individual driving through Shelburne on Pond Road.

Oct. 7 at 5:59 p.m. Shelburne Rescue responded to a medical emergency at Wake Robin and transported a patient to the hospital.

Oct. 7 at 6:08 p.m. Shelburne Rescue and Fire along with Charlotte Rescue responded to a medical emergency on Mount Philo Road in Shelburne but the patient refused transport to the hospital.

Oct. 7 at 7:40 p.m. Shelburne Rescue responded to a medical emergency at Shelburne Bay on Pine Haven Shores Road and took a patient to the hospital.

Oct. 7 at 8:53 p.m. Shelburne Police and Rescue responded to a medical emergency on Bacon Drive and took a patient to the hospital.

Oct. 7 at 8:53 p.m. Police found a tractor-trailer unit stopped on Bacon Drive and conducted a commercial vehicle inspection.

Oct. 7 at 10:18 p.m. Shelburne Rescue and Police responded to a medical emergency at Harbor Place on Shelburne Road and took a patient to the hospital.

Oct. 8 at 7:06 a.m. Shelburne Rescue and Police responded to a medical emergency on Terrace Drive but the patient refused transport to the hospital.

Oct. 8 at 10:54 a.m. Police did speed and traffic safety enforcement on Irish Hill Road near Thompson Road.

Oct. 8 at 1:18 p.m. Shelburne Rescue responded to a medical emergency on Pond Road and took a patient to the hospital.

Oct. 8 at 4:27 p.m. Police investigated a report of an erratic motorist. The vehicle was located, stopped and its driver was identified and released.

Oct. 8 at 5:32 p.m. Shelburne Rescue responded to a medical emergency at Wake Robin and took a patient to the hospital.

Oct. 8 at 9 p.m. Shelburne Fire, Rescue and Police responded to a report of an electrical fire on Hillside Terrace. The source of the problem was located and there were no reported injuries.

Oct. 8 at 11:25 p.m. Police helped an individual who locked their keys in their vehicle at Shelburne Bay on Pine Haven Shores Road.

Oct. 9 at 9:15 a.m. Shelburne Police participated in Neighborhood Watch Meeting on Penny Lane.

Oct. 9 at 9:46 a.m. Shelburne Police assisted South Burlington with a burglary alarm on Spear Street.

Oct. 9 at 1:22 p.m. Police responded to a two-car accident on Shelburne Road with no injuries. Statements were taken from all individuals involved and a state crash report was completed.

Oct. 9 at 2:16 p.m. Police unlocked a vehicle on Graham Way where the owner had locked keys inside.

Oct. 9 at 5:06 p.m. Police responded to a two-car accident at Harbor Road and Shelburne Road with no injuries. A statement was taken for insurance purpose only.

Oct. 9 at 7:29 p.m. Shelburne Police and Rescue responded to a medical emergency at The Terraces but the patient refused to be taken to the hospital.

Oct. 9 at 9 p.m. Police investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle parked at Blue Water Center on Pine Haven Shores Road. They located the vehicle and occupant who was identified and released.

Oct. 9 at 9:33 p.m. Shelburne Police and Rescue responded to a medical emergency on Penny Lane and took a patient to the hospital.

Oct. 10 at 7:36 a.m. Police assisted with traffic safety and commercial vehicle inspection detail on Interstate 89 northbound in Colchester.

Oct. 10 at 7:56 a.m. Police did speed and parking enforcement on Harbor Road and School Street.

Oct. 10 at 10:05 a.m. Shelburne Fire and Rescue responded to what turned out to be a false fire alarm on Marsett Road.

Oct. 10 at 6:59 p.m. Police checked out a call from a Toad Lane resident regarding loud music coming from neighboring unit. The officer listened outside the neighboring units and was unable to hear any music.

Oct. 11 at 9:22 a.m. Shelburne Rescue responded to a medical emergency at Shelburne Bay on Pine Haven Shores Road and took a patient to the hospital.

Oct. 11 at 11:41 a.m. Shelburne Police investigated a two-car accident with no injuries on Harbor Road. Statements were taken from all individuals involved and a state crash report was completed.

Oct. 11 at 1:05 p.m. A caller from Timber Lane complained to police about a neighbor’s dog that keeps coming onto her property. An officer located the dog owner and issued a warning.

Oct. 11 at 4:53 p.m. Police took a report for insurances purposes of a two-vehicle accident that occurred earlier in the day at School Street and Davis Park.

Oct. 11 at 5:27 p.m. Shelburne Police provided a tour to Boy Scouts.

Oct. 11 at 7:50 p.m. Police investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle parked on South Pasture Road. Officers located the vehicle and occupants, identified and released them.

Oct. 12 at 1:27 p.m. Police notified animal control after a report of a continuously barking dog on Ridgefield Road.

Oct. 12 at 12:43 p.m. A caller from the Countryside Motel on Shelburne Road reported unwanted guests refusing to leave the property. A police officer located the individuals and escorted them off the property.

Oct. 12 at 2:52 p.m. Police took a report of fraud from a resident on Spear Street. The matter is under investigation.

Oct. 12 at 4:09 p.m. Police took a report from a resident at Wake Robin regarding the theft of items from his residence. The case is under investigation.

Oct. 12 at 9:07 p.m. Shelburne Rescue responded to a medical emergency at Shelburne Bay on Pine Haven Shores Road and took a patient to the hospital.

Oct. 12 at 9:17 p.m. Shelburne Police and Rescue, and Charlotte Rescue responded to a medical call at Wright House on Harrington Avenue. Charlotte Rescue took a patient to the hospital.