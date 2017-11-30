Boy Scout Christmas tree sale proceeds go a long way

By Jim Brangan

Every year since 1976, the scouts of Shelburne Boy Scout Troop 602 have sold Christmas trees on the Shelburne Parade. Between Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve, the boys face all types of weather while slinging evergreens off the truck, grading and pricing them, keeping the racks full, and happily selling trees to neighbors, families and friends.

When they are not selling Christmas trees, Troop 602 provides hundreds of volunteer hours to the Town of Shelburne and the surrounding community. You’ll see the scouts moving loads of books for the Friends of the Pierson Library’s book sales, staffing half-marathon water tables in support of the Vietnam Veterans of America, and serving as the color guard for Shelburne’s Memorial Day Commemoration. Part of the Scout Oath is “to help other people at all times” – a promise Troop 602 takes very seriously.

In addition to the troop’s volunteer services, the scouts provide funding to community programs through the sale of Christmas trees. The scouts meet every fall to discuss supporting various programs and initiatives that help make our community – from the local to the global – stronger.

In the past three years, the scouts have donated money to local groups such as the Shelburne Food Shelf, the Shelburne Dog Park, and the fire department. Some regional donations included the Chittenden County Humane Society, Committee on Temporary Shelter, and Spectrum Youth and Family Services. Their good work extends globally with funds going to Hands to Honduras, the Alliance Francaise, and the USCRI Vermont Refugee Resettlement Program.

If you want to start a new tradition – or continue an old one – and support an organization that serves our community, builds good citizens, and makes great leaders, please swing by the Shelburne Parade and pick out a tree.

Scouts will be there 5-8 p.m. on Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays until Christmas or as long as supplies last.

As always, there is a “self-serve” option for people who can’t make it when the sales area is staffed.

Jim Brangan is Scoutmaster of Shelburne Boy Scout Troop 602.