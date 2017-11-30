Sharing blooms and joy

Louis Godin, events coordinator at Shelburne Museum, began a program this year called “Continue the Love” that involved saving and donating flowers from completed events at the museum to local retirement communities and Alzheimer’s caregivers. “Bring a smile to others,” said Godin, who said the simple reason behind it was to bring others joy. “Flower arrangements were delivered the day after the event to local retirement communities and Alzheimer’s caregivers around Shelburne, South Burlington and Burlington throughout the event season.” With more than $12,000 worth of flowers donated in its first year, Godin called it a success. He plans to continue the donations in 2018.