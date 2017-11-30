U.S. Rt. 7 Reconstruction Update

This is the final update on construction work along U.S. Route 7 in Charlotte between the Ferrisburgh town line and Ferry Road.

This is the final week of work on the project. Crews will install fencing throughout the project, perform general clean-up and address punch-list items. Motorists could see minor traffic interruptions throughout the week.

Crews will return in the spring to complete tree plantings and any remaining fence installation that could not be done this year due to weather conditions. All other work is expected to be completed by the end of this week.

Information: Francine Perkins, Project Outreach Coordinator, FRP Enterprises, LLC at 479-6994.