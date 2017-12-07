All in a day’s work

Shelburne Fire Department along with crews from four other local departments responded to a house fire on Bacon Drive Tuesday morning. A combination of high winds and the “improper disposal of smoking material” led to 189 Bacon Drive catching fire, according to John Goodrich, deputy fire chief. One resident was home and was notified by a neighbor who saw flames on the back porch. The fire spread through the first floor and into an attic space. No one was injured and the home was saved, fire officials said. Shelburne had assistance from neighboring crews from Burlington, Charlotte, Hinesburg and South Burlington.