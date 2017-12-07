Shelburne Community School PTO Holiday Fair this Saturday

The Shelburne Community School’s annual PTO Holiday Fair happens this Saturday at the school from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The event features handmade crafts such as jewelry, pillows, candles, ornaments, birdhouses, fairy houses, felted animals and snow globes.

Lunch is served all day along with an assortment of pies, cookies and cakes.

Other highlights: a poinsettia sale, silent auction and raffle.

Stop by the small gym in the back to play fun games and win prizes.

The Holiday Fair is a fundraiser for classrooms, and a percentage of the proceeds from individual student and adult tables are donated to charity.

Admission is free.