VA Medical Center to host community and veteran town hall

As part of a national effort to improve communications with U.S. service veterans, the White River Junction VA Medical Center will host a community and veteran town hall event on Dec. 15 from 1 to 2 p.m.

The meeting is a chance for veterans, family members and others to ask questions and provide feedback to the White River Junction VA leadership team. Members of veteran service organizations, non-governmental organizations, community partners, and the general public are welcome.

The meeting will be held on the VA Hospital campus, 163 Veterans Drive, White River Junction, in Research Building 44.