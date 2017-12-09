New complaints lodged with ethics committee

By Lisa Scagliotti

Just when it looked as if the Shelburne Ethics Committee’s workload had lightened this week, what appears to be two new complaints have been filed, triggering a special meeting of the panel for Monday evening.

Shortly before 5 p.m. Friday, a new agenda was announced for a special meeting Monday with two main items of business listed:

Going into closed session to review two new complaints filed on Dec. 7, the previous day.

Also considering amending part of the committee’s rules of procedure, citing the section of the rules that describes how the committee notifies the subject of a complaint when a complaint is made.

The ethics committee began the week at the center of a storm that was ameliorated with the help of a mediator. Rather than face hearings on details of complaints against each other, Shelburne Volunteer Fire Chief Jerry Ouimet and Selectboard member Dr. Colleen Parker withdrew claims they made against each other to the ethics committee. Parker also agreed to withdraw a lawsuit she had filed against the committee and Ouimet. Those steps were finalized Tuesday after mediation efforts set in motion by the selectboard over the weekend were successful.

The ethics committee’s next meeting would have been at the end of the month.

According to the rules of the committee, the details of the new complaints to be discussed Monday – who made them, who they target and why – are not public information at this time.

The committee reviews complaints in private to determine if they merit formal review in a public setting. If the committee decides they merit proceeding, a hearing will be scheduled and the specifics made public. Should the committee determine a complaint does not merit review, it goes no further and does not reveal details such as who brought the complain,t against whom it was made and the reasons for it.

The committee is scheduled to meet Monday at 7:30 p.m. in the meeting room at the town offices.