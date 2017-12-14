December 14 Calendar

COMMUNITY

BRISTOL

2nd Annual Lumen Celebration of Fire & Light Dec. 22 from 5 to 9 p.m. in downtown Bristol. Fire performers Cirque de Fuego on the town green; lighted Main Street, fire pits, hot drinks, tasty eats, handmade s’mores kits, music and more. Create a holiday lantern in a free workshop before the event at 4 p.m. in Holley Hall. All ages; supplies provided. Part of the Cool Yule celebration sponsored by Bristol CORE and Tandem. Free. discoverbristolvt.com or 760-6076.

BURLINGTON

Queen City Memory Cafe Dec. 16, and third Saturday of month. Free social event for people living with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementia. Program led by community volunteer. Thayer House, 1197 North Ave. queencitymemorycafe.com. Janet Nunziata, 656-4220 or jnunziat@uvm.edu.

CHARLOTTE

American Red Cross Blood Drive Dec. 14, 2-7 p.m. Donors are strongly advised to make an appointment to avoid a long wait. Call 1-800-REDCROSS (1-800-733 2767) or visit online: redcrossblood.org. Held at the Ferry Road Charlotte Senior Center.

MIDDLEBURY

A Very Merry Middlebury Dec. 16: 10 a.m. to noon. Santa at Maple Landmark. Free. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hot Cocoa Hut, 25 cent cups. Noon to 4 p.m. Free gift wrapping, 44 Main St. Through Dec. 31: I Spy 10 Tiny Chickens contest; framed original illustrations by Ashley Wolff hidden in store windows; Be Your Favorite Christmas Character (free photo op). Complete calendar: experiencemiddlebury.com.

SHELBURNE

Boy Scout Troop 602 Christmas tree sale Fridays 5-8 p.m. Saturdays; Sundays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Christmas or as long as supplies last. Self-serve by donation when the sale is not staffed. On the Shelburne village green.

Chittenden County Chess Club Every Thursday at 7 p.m. Registration 7-7:15 p.m.; Games begin at 7:30 p.m. Great competitive fun. Information: Dave at 324-1143 or email carterd253@hotmail.com. Lake Champlain Waldorf High School, 122 Bostwick Road.

Tai Chi Mondays and Wednesdays. Beginning Sun Style Tai Chi 9-10 a.m.; Sun 73 (advanced) Tai Chi, 10:15-11:15 a.m. Classes are relaxed, non-competitive, focused on well-being and fall prevention. Slow gentle movements emphasize balance and flow. Information: Chris Curtis 734-6903 or curwit@gmail.com. Shelburne Town Hall.

All Souls Interfaith Gathering Solstice Service and Cosmic Walk Dec. 17 at 5 p.m. Music by composer/classical guitarist Sam Guarnaccia with mezzo soprano Linda Patterson. Celebrate the winter solstice with an indoor labyrinth walk in the sanctuary. The Cosmic Walk as it is known was created by Sr. Miriam Terese MacGillis of Genesis Farm, whose writings and teachings have had and continue to greatly influence global cosmology. Bostwick Farm Road. allsoulsinterfaith.org.

DANCE

BURLINGTON

Flynn Center MainStage Vermont’s Own “Nutcracker” Matinees Dec. 16 at 2 p.m., Dec. 17 at 1 p.m. Evening performances Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 17 at 6 p.m. Vermont Ballet Theater Co. alumni Devon Teuscher, principal dancer with American Ballet Theatre in NYC, as Sugar Plum Fairy, and Chase Finlay, principal dancer with NYC Ballet, as her Cavalier. MainStage, 153 Main St. 86-FLYNN, flynntix.org

EXHIBITS

HINESBURG

Carpenter-Carse Library Through Jan. 13. Exhibition featuring paintings by Hinesburg artists Judi Maculan and John Penoyar. 69 Ballards Corner; carpentercarse.org.

SHELBURNE

Furchgott Sourdiffe Gallery Mash-up: Realism, Abstraction, and Synthesis Through January. Group exhibit featuring oils on panel by Julie Y Baker Albright along with pieces by 15 additional artists. 86 Falls Rd. fsgallery.com.

Luxton-Jones Gallery Impressions of Lake Champlain & Beyond Through Dec. 30. New paintings by Carolyn Walton, Athenia Schinto, Helen Nagel, Gail Bessette and Betty Ball, and introducing the works of Ken Russack to the gallery. Jewelry by Tineke Russell. 5955 Shelburne Road, across from Shelburne Museum. luxtonjonesgallery.com.

Shelburne Vineyard Keilani Lime Through Jan. 1. Charlotte artist’s paintings include large-format pieces, focal point design and structural texture on canvas including found medium and acrylics in a minimalist style. Recent exhibit at the South End Art Hop. More at keilanilime.com. 6308 Shelburne Rd. shelburnevineyard.com.

FILM

BURLINGTON

Extreme Weather 3D ECHO Lake Aquarium and Science Center Through Feb. 9; daily 11 a.m., 1 and 3:30 p.m. Weather is intensifying in varied and complex ways. Extreme Weather goes to the front lines. $3-5 plus regular admission, $13.50-16.50; admission free for members and kids 2 and under. echovermont.org

KIDS

BURLINGTON

ECHO Lake Aquarium and Science Center Innovation Playground Exhibit Through Jan. 15. Celebrates lifelong play and its role in sparking technological, social, and artistic innovation in our community. Build with giant blue blocks, explore virtual galaxies in a cardboard spaceship, and bring inventions to life in a fully-equipped maker space. 1 College St. echovermont.org.

MUSEUMS

JEFFERSONVILLE

Bryan Memorial Gallery Feb. 1, 2018: Registration deadline for bus trip to Peabody Essex Museum, Salem, Mass., for “Georgia O’Keeffe: Art, Image, Style,” exhibit. Space limited. Leaves from Burlington, Jeffersonville, Montpelier and White River Junction. 644-5100, info@bryangallery.org, bryangallery.org.

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Museum Webby’s Art Studio Every Saturday through year’s end and daily during Dec. holiday week, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., special craft projects. Dec. 16: Gumball Machines – Create something sweet to hang on your tree. In the Pizzagalli Center for Art and Education’s classroom. More details at shelburnemuseum.org “Hooked on Patty Yoder” Through Jan. 21. Exhibition of 20th century hooked rugs in the Colgate Gallery. “Sweet Tooth: The Art of Dessert” Through Feb. 18. Exhibition looking at America’s sweets obsession through pop culture and visual art. 6000 Shelburne Road. 985-3346; info@shelburnemuseum.org, shelburnemuseum.org.

MUSIC

HINESBURG

BURLINGTON

Flynn Center for the Performing Arts FlynnSpace Dec. 14 and 15: 6 and 8 p.m. Flynn Show Choirs, singers, actors, dancers, age 9-18, with live band. Dec. 16: 8 p.m. Robinson Morse’s Sound of Mind, with Peter Apfelbaum; CD release show. 153 Main St. 86-FLYNN, flynntix.org.

Phoenix Books Burlington Full Circle, Music for the Winter Holidays Dec. 16 at 1 to 3 p.m. Mixture of medieval, Renaissance, folk, and holiday music. Recordings for purchase. 191 Bank St. 448-3350, phoenixbooks.biz

Solaris Vocal Ensemble “Holiday Lights” Dec. 16: 7:30 p.m. Burlington-based chamber choir led by Dr. Dawn Willis. Guest artists: Green Taylor String Quartet; Madrigal Singers, Champlain Valley Union High School, Hinesburg. College Street Congregational Church, 265 College St. $20 adults, $15 seniors, students. solarisensemble.org, Flynntix.org, or at the door.

UVM Recital Hall Burlington Chamber Orchestra Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m. A Christmas Celebration $30 adults, and $10 students (with ID). Music Building, Southwick Campus. Flynntix.org or call 802-86-FLYNN Dec. 21: Lane Series spring tickets discount deadline (no processing or handling fees); laneseriestickets.com; 384 S. Prospect St. 656-7776.

ESSEX JUNCTION

Phoenix Books Essex “Music for the Winter Holidays” Dec. 17: 1 to 3 p.m. Full Circle, five women play mixture of medieval, Renaissance, folk, and holiday music. Recordings for purchase. Through Dec. 31: Children’s Literacy Foundation (CLiF) book drive; donors entered in drawing for gift certificate. 2 Carmichael St. 872-7111, phoenixbooks.biz

TALKS, ETC.

BURLINGTON

Frog Hollow Vermont State Craft Center Art demonstrations Dec. 15 from 5 to 7 p.m.: Farmer, photographer, and children’s book author John Churchman will be in the gallery with his canine companions Maisie and Laddie signing books and talking with visitors. Every day, Dec. 14-24, between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m., Burlington print artist and satirist dug Nap will be on hand to meet visitors and sign prints. The demonstrations are open to the public at 85 Church St. Information: froghollow.org.

NEW YORK

Champlain Area Trails Owl Prowl Dec. 15 at 5:30 p.m. meet at the Black Kettle Trail for an early evening hike led by naturalist and teacher Gregg VanDeusen. Gregg will talk about the various species of owls in our area and perhaps draw them into “conversation” as he uses owl calls to elicit a response. Cost is $10 per person. Under 21 are free. Registration required at champlainareatrails.com.

THEATER

MIDDLEBURY

Town Hall Theater “Night Fires” Dec. 15 at 8 p.m. Dec. 16 at 4 and 8 p.m. Dec. 17 at 4 p.m. Pre-show singing begins approximately 20 minutes before the show. 35th annual winter solstice play; song, dance, poetry, and prose. $25, $21 seniors, $20 student; plus $2 preservation fee. 68 S. Pleasant St. Tickets: 382-9222, townhalltheater.org.

RUTLAND

Paramount Theatre “A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage” Dec. 27 at 2