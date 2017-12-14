Fire Chief shares gratitude and relief — Jerry Ouimet

I would like to take this opportunity to say that I am truly humbled by the overwhelming support that I have received over the last few months from all of you. It has been a trying time for me and my family. Admittedly there were times when I questioned whether this process was worth the stress and aggravation it brought to me and my family, but, the continued support received through social media and in the Shelburne News made it possible to follow this through to a successful end result.

If nothing else, I hope that this process has brought awareness to the community and shows the importance of being involved, asking questions, and making sure the citizens’ voices are heard. We have made many new friends over the past few months and, on behalf of my family, I want to say thank you to all of you for the positive comments, feedback and support.

I also am proud to have achieved a settlement that helps the parties and community move on without further distraction. Hopefully, we can use my experience to come together in the interests of all the Town residents. I thank everyone who helped us reach a resolution.

You helped us stay positive and that means more than you will ever know, I am so proud to serve this community. We are relieved to have this behind us and wish you all a happy and safe holiday.

Jerry Ouimet

Shelburne Volunteer Fire Department chief