Fire Chief shares gratitude and relief — Jerry Ouimet

I would like to take this opportunity to say that I am truly humbled by the overwhelming support that I have received over the last few months from all of you. It has been a trying time for me and my family. Admittedly there were times when I questioned whether this process was worth the stress and aggravation it brought to me and my family, but, the continued support received through social media and in the Shelburne News made it possible to follow this through to a successful end result.
If nothing else, I hope that this process has brought awareness to the community and shows the importance of being involved, asking questions, and making sure the citizens’ voices are heard. We have made many new friends over the past few months and, on behalf of my family, I want to say thank you to all of you for the positive comments, feedback and support.
I also am proud to have achieved a settlement that helps the parties and community move on without further distraction. Hopefully, we can use my experience to come together in the interests of all the Town residents. I thank everyone who helped us reach a resolution.
You helped us stay positive and that means more than you will ever know, I am so proud to serve this community. We are relieved to have this behind us and wish you all a happy and safe holiday.
Jerry Ouimet
Shelburne Volunteer Fire Department chief
Chief Ouimet WE are the ones who should thank YOU… and I do, with great sincerity.
Lesser folk than you and your family would have simply ‘Quit” and walked away from this issue that was unfairly and unnecessarily imposed upon you. Although it is “settled”, perhaps, legally, etc, it leaves a stark experience behind…. Shelburne has become a contentious, fractious and unsettled place,and we need to change course here, starting with the folks at the top of the leadership..,,,maybe then the “Trickle Down Theory” may evidence itself. This remains to be seen.
Thank you for your time in your ever busy schedule. I’m so happy an applicable agreement was met!
The time of it, the Saturday special meeting, couldn’t not have been better timed!! Some folks were missing and this I truly feel made the difference!!
Thank you and your family to the service you provide to your community!