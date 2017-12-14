New library will expand partnerships with local businesses

By Rosalyn Graham

A truly virtuous circle…that’s what Pierson Library Director Kevin Unrath promised the businesses of Shelburne when he talked to members of the Shelburne Business and Professional Association on Thursday evening. The library hosted a mixer for SBPA, providing an opportunity for key members of the new library planning team to focus on the benefits for local business.

“By helping local businesses thrive and entrepreneurs flourish, the library also helps maintain free, public access for all,” Unrath said. “A truly virtuous circle.”

Among the business-friendly elements of the new building, which will be under construction by June 2018, are a business and entrepreneurship center with more digital media and computer equipment, printers, high speed wireless and expert-in-residence support, a “community living room” available for meetings, free meeting spaces, and high quality rental space for events, even after hours.

Mark Neagley of Shelburne, whose Neagley and Chase Construction Company is building the new facility, spoke enthusiastically of the impact the new, more-visible and easily accessible building will have. “It is going to create a town center focus that will attract people to visit and will build business in town,” he said. He also pointed to repairs and renovations to the Town Hall that will give it a “proud new look.”

Members (and potential members) of SBPA who attended the meeting at the library, many of whom are home-based business owners who enjoy the opportunity to network with other local business people, had questions about the timing of the beginning of construction, and were enthusiastic about the benefits for their businesses of the Technology and Entrepreneurship Center, and of the available meeting space. Ruth Hagerman, president of the library trustees, and Nick White from Vermont Integrated Architecture, which is designing the building, were also available to discuss funding and next steps in the plan.

The SBPA was founded in 1996 to support the community and Shelburne businesses by welcoming tourists, encouraging potential businesses, building mutually beneficial networks for the existing professional, commercial and service businesses in the town, and putting the combined energy and expertise to work for the benefit of the community.