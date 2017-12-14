Pierson Library News

Call 985-5124 to register for programs or for more information.

Today – Movie Afternoon Come after school for a showing of the holiday classic “The Polar Express” at 3:15 p.m. Enjoy popcorn with the film.

Today – Maker Club Young techies and tinkerers age 11 and up will meet at 3:30 p.m. to learn new skills ranging from programming to soldering. No experience necessary. Register in advance.

Knitting 4 Peace Bring your knitting needles or crochet hooks on Saturday at 10 a.m. to join other fiber artists in making items to be sent around the world for those in need. Patterns and some yarn available, as well as instructors and moral support.

Story Time with Patrice Join Patrice every Monday morning in Dec. (except Christmas Day) at 10:30 as she reads aloud stories that even our youngest patron will enjoy.

Crafty Tuesday Join us on Tuesday at 2 p.m. to make ribbon bookmarks. Perfect holiday gift, stocking stuffer, or something to keep for yourself. We supply all the materials; you supply the creativity.

Magic the Gathering Club Join us on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. Bring your Magic Decks for an afternoon gaming with friends. Snacks provided. Recommended for ages 11 and up.

Tuesday Night Book Club The club will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday for a discussion of “Vinegar Girl” by Anne Tyler. Join us if you’ve read the book and would like to talk about it. The next book for the for the Jan. 16 meeting is “We Never Asked for Wings” by Vanessa Diffenbaugh. Copies are available at the front desk.

Wednesday Morning Book Club The group will meet at 10 a.m. on Wednesday to discuss “A Man Called Ove” by Fredrik Backman. If you’ve read the book and would like to discuss is, please join us. The book for the Jan. 17 meeting is “The Birth of Venus” by Sarah Dunant. Get a copy at the front desk.

1-on-1 Genealogy Help with John Kelley Library volunteer John Kelley meets individually with people already familiar with genealogy to share and explore sources and tips to help with their genealogical research. Call to make an appointment for any Wednesday in December between 1 and 4 p.m.

Kids Ornament Craft Table Come to the library on Wednesday, Dec. 20 at 3:15 p.m. to make holiday ornaments.

Welcome to our new young patrons The following young folks recently obtained their library cards: Blakely Witt, age 5; Quinn Brubaker and Evan Foster, age 6; Charlotte Beerworth and Cali Daniels, age 9; Isabelle Skidd, age 10, and Philip Skidd, Jr., age 12.

Collect those Box Tops for Shelburne Community School Thanks to all for clipping Box Tops for SCS. Look for them on boxes of everyday items, cut them out, and drop in collection boxes at the library, the school office or Shelburne Market. Funds raised go to the SCS PTO to fund part of the school’s Nearby Nature program for students in grades K-3.

Library closed on Monday, Dec. 25 and Tuesday Dec. 26 Be sure to stock up on the books, audiobooks, and DVDs you and your family may want to enjoy over the holiday weekend by 3 p.m. on Dec. 23 because we won’t re-open until Wednesday, Dec. 27.