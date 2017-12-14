Rick’s Field of Dreams by Rick Bessette, Shelburne’s Poet Laureate

Recently, early one morning, I was reviewing some poems to read at a local retirement community. A couple of mourning doves showed up at the feeder. There they were, on the ground, feeding on the seeds that the other birds had dropped. The doves were quiet and content with what they had.

The scene reminded me of a poem I had written that was published in my book, “A Vermonter’s Heritage” in 2010, by the title “Dove of Peace.”

What a great way to think about the holidays. It is my wish for you this holiday season to find that place in your hearts and minds, to be content and at peace.

With warm wishes,
Rick

Art by Ric Glass

 

