Water disagreement stalls housing development

By Mark Kobzik

More than a year and a half after entering the local permitting process, a proposed 91-unit housing development at Kwiniaska Golf Club on Spear Street is stalled due to a dispute between local governments in Shelburne and South Burlington over a water tank.

Snyder Homes of Shelburne first applied for permits in February 2016 to build 100 homes on 53 acres of what is currently the longtime Shelburne golf course. The mixture of single-family and multi-unit structures has since been scaled back slightly to 91 units: 27 single-family homes, 34 carriage-style single homes, and 30 duplex units. Snyder Homes is partway through the preliminary plan review, which is the second phase in local permitting.

Kwiniaska golf course straddles Spear Street. The housing development is planned for the west side of the road. The entire site is in a part of Shelburne that receives its water supply from the Champlain Water District with a backup emergency water source being the 128-foot water tank on Dorset Street near Vermont National Country Club. The tank’s water comes into play during emergencies such as fires, local officials explained.

That backup source however, was just discovered last year when Shelburne tested Spear Street water lines and flow testing showed several breaks. It was then that the water department realized that the existing Shelburne homes on Spear Street received their emergency water from South Burlington’s Dorset Street water tank.

Town Director of Administration Ann Janda oversees public works projects for Shelburne. She said record-keeping from the 1980s when lines were laid and connected was sketchy, and this connection with the South Burlington tank was not clear.

Officials with the state confirmed this. Tim Raymond is the engineering and sections operating chief at the Drinking Water and Groundwater Protection Division at the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation. He said a reason why neither town knew about Shelburne’s reliance on the Dorset Street tank is that 30 years ago, when Shelburne started using this water, regulations weren’t nearly as strict as they are today.

Shelburne fixed the Spear Street water lines but the discovery regarding the Dorset Street tank opened up a new conversation with neighboring South Burlington.

The Dorset Street water tank holds roughly 2.1 million gallons and provides an emergency water supply to higher-elevation homes on Spear Street, including 375 existing homes in Shelburne.

In 2005, South Burlington spent $3 million to expand the capacity of the water tank by 600,000 gallons and now the city is asking Shelburne to kick in a 10 percent share of that cost: $300,000, according to Kevin Dorn, South Burlington’s city manager.

The 10 percent charge is related to how much Shelburne uses out of the extension, not the overall tank, said Justin Rabidoux, South Burlington’s public works director. Rabidoux noted that the $300,000 payment would include on the backup system Snyder Homes’ proposed 91 housing units.

Officials dispute which homes should be included in this payment. Rabidoux counts all of the homes currently online as well as future development. Janda disagrees, saying the 375 current homes should be grandfathered in, leaving the projected number at 125 over the next 20 years.

Shelburne Town Manager Joe Colangelo called South Burlington’s request “retroactive” and noted that the neighboring municipality did not involve Shelburne when the tank was being upgraded and when it was offline for the 2005 expansion.

“We were never asked about the expansion. We were never notified when the expansion was done. South Burlington didn’t take Shelburne into account,” Colangelo said.

Dorn sees it differently. He said Shelburne residents on Spear Street who have benefited from the water tank should pay their share of the cost, as they continue to rely on the tank’s water for emergency backup. Dorn said South Burlington will continue to supply already built homes, but before any further developments go forward, there needs to be an agreement with Shelburne that includes some payment.

On Nov. 1, state officials sent a letter to the town of Shelburne notifying them to halt all future developments along Spear Street, including the Snyder Homes units, until South Burlington and Shelburne came to an agreement about the backup water supply.

Raymond at the state said that Shelburne must show it has both the quantity of water and quality of infrastructure to supply all of its customers with water in case of emergency such as a fire. Until then, no more development will be allowed where emergency water is not available.

Shelburne’s options are to either pay South Burlington or find an engineering alternative that would allow water from another source to get to the Spear Street houses.

In October, the Shelburne Water Commission met to identify an engineering solution that would allow them to pump the necessary emergency water supply from one of their alternative tanks and supply Spear Street residents, meaning they would no longer rely on South Burlington’s tank.

Afterward, Colangelo said the solution seemed too costly and therefore unlikely. The Shelburne Water Commission is currently drafting a payment proposal for South Burlington which will be presented to Champlain Water District.

Both municipal managers say they are working together to reach an agreement.

In the meantime, the housing development proposal has reached preliminary plan review, the second step in the local permitting process with Shelburne, and it is awaiting a decision on the final approval it needs.

“We have provided the town with our application for the proposed neighborhood,” said Chris Snyder, president of Snyder Homes. “The Development Review Board has closed the hearing and is deliberating on our application. I am not sure when they will be providing any information back to us. At this point, we do not have other project information as we are waiting to get information back from the DRB.”

Snyder Homes has not yet bought the land for the project. The developer has an option to buy it once the project receives its necessary permits, according Dean Pierce, Shelburne town planner. The western half is still owned by ABC/MRC Inc. which sold off the eastern portion of the property to Robert and Marcia Nappi last year. The Nappis plan to continue to operate Kwiniaska Golf Course using the entire property in 2018.

By next fall, Kwiniaska’s eastern section will be a 12-hole course opposite the housing development, said Charli Kail, Kwiniaska’s club and business manager. Kwiniaska is looking into how it could expand the remaining course back to 18 holes after the homes are under construction, she said.

Pierce also noted Snyder Homes needs a state Act 250 land-use permit.