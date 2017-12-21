Parks & Rec News

Holiday Office Hours: The Recreation Office will be closed on Monday, Dec. 25, Tuesday, Dec. 26 and Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. We wish everyone a healthy and fun filled Holiday Season and New Year!

Young Rembrandts Art Class- Winter Session 1: Tuesdays Jan. 9 through Feb. 13 from 2:05 – 3:15 p.m. at the Shelburne Community School. (Snow day make-up day will be 2/20.) Ring in the New Year with a Young Rembrandts class for your elementary student. Our budding artists will flex their creative muscle as they develop their artistic skills with creative and fun drawings. Sign up today! Class fee is $80 and open to kids in Kindergarten – 5th grade.

Shotokan Karate: Karate class for adults & kids ages 8 and up on Thursdays from 6:30 – 8 p.m. Jan. 4 through Feb. 22. Improve your fitness level, challenge yourself and have fun with instructor Brandon Hier! Karate is a weaponless means of self-defense, consisting of dynamic offensive and defensive techniques, using all parts of the body to their maximum advantage. This program will help students develop physical skills such as eye hand coordination, mental focus, leadership and partnership skills while building self-confidence and character through basic Shotokan Karate Techniques. Fee is $40 / session and does not include required uniform.)

Me & My Guy Dance Tickets on Sale Jan. 8! This fun event is for girls in grades K-5 and their special adult guy (dad, uncle, grandfather, etc.). It will be held on Friday, Feb. 16 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Shelburne Town Gymnasium. Photo booth will return along with treats, music & fun!! Tickets are $20 per couple and $5 per additional person. Please pay using only cash or check.

Free Senior Walking Program: Stay active and healthy during the icy and cold winter months by walking in a safe and warm environment in the Town Center Gym. This program will run Monday through Friday from 9 – 11 a.m., however the schedule is subject to change. Please bring a pair of clean, dry soft-soled shoes with you and change before entering the gym. No registration is required. Call (802) 985-9551 for updated schedule, information or check calendar on gymnasium door. Shelburne residents only.

Find all these programs and more in our Fall/Winter Program Brochure or online atshelburnevt.org.