Pierson Library News

Please call the library at 985-5124 to register in advance for a program, or for more information.

New library project update A diverse group of Shelburne residents has geared up to create a fundraising subcommittee of the Steering Committee. This committee is in the development phase at this time. Its main task will be to meet the match proposed by our generous donor. The group will work to provide community members with information about the project as it moves forward. Our town is investing in our future as we create the heart and soul of the town, and it will be important to continue to engage our community in this exciting process.

Our first annual Giving Tuesday campaign was very successful. It was also a lot of fun! We enjoyed the opportunity to visit with our wonderful patrons.

The last couple of weeks have been busy ones for the New Library and Town Center Project Committee. The committee is now meeting weekly. In addition, several subcommittees have been created to address construction, design and fundraising. The library recently held two events, both of which were well attended. The Shelburne Business & Professional Association mixer provided a great opportunity for everyone to discuss how the new library will continue to support business owners, and how both groups can work together to support the community as a whole.

VIA lead architect Andrea Murray spent an evening at the library meeting with community members, providing them with one more opportunity to provide design input. People are encouraged to visit the town or library websites, the library Facebook page, or come in to the library to ask questions and obtain additional information. We are in the process of launching a project-specific website, thanks to a generous volunteer web designer.

Library closed for the holidays The library will be closed on Monday, Dec. 25 and Tuesday, Dec. 26 so our staff may enjoy the holiday with their families. The library will also be closed on Monday, Jan. 1 and Tuesday, Jan. 2 as we get ready for the New Year.

Be sure to stock up on the books, audiobooks, and DVDs you would like for the holidays before we close at 3 p.m. on Saturdays Dec. 23 and Dec. 30.

1-on-1 genealogy help with John Kelley Volunteer John Kelley meets 1-on-1 with people already familiar with genealogy to share and explore sources & tips to enable them to take the next step in their genealogical search. Please call to make an appointment with John for any Wednesday afternoon in Jan. between 1 and 4 p.m.

Musical Storytime Join Inger Dybest on any or every Thursday morning at 10:30 a.m. for Musical Storytime. Our very youngest patrons and their parents or caregivers are invited to sing along with Inger and listen to stories.

Afternoon movie Our younger patrons are invited to join us on Thursday, Jan. 4 at 3:15 p.m. for a showing of “Despicable Me 3.” Enjoy the movie & popcorn with friends.

Books on Tap: A book group for men The group will meet on Thursday, Jan. 4 at La Villa at 7:30 p.m. to discuss “Radio Free Vermont” by Bill McKibben. If this book appeals to you, feel free to join them.

Upcycle Fridays We will be launching a new Friday afternoon program on Friday, Jan. 5 at 1:30 p.m. For our first project, bring in an old t-shirt and we will show you how to easily upcycle it into a reusable tote bag.

Story Time with Patrice Join Patrice every Monday morning in January at 10:30 a.m. as she reads aloud stories that even our youngest patron will enjoy.

Knitting 4 Peace Bring your knitting or crocheting to the library on Monday, Jan. 8 at 1 p.m. and join others who are creating items desperately needed around the world. Some yarn, patterns, and directions will be provided, but please bring your own knitting needles or crochet hook.