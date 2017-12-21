Police: Botched drug deal leads CVU students to court

A half dozen Champlain Valley Union High School students are facing criminal court after a bungled drug deal turned into an armed robbery, with one student shot with a pellet gun, Shelburne Police said.

Francis “Frankie” Berard, 17; Kenneth Reynolds, 17; Keeygan Cardinal, 15, Dylan Mercier, 17, all of Shelburne and Lucas St. Cyr, 17, of Hinesburg, have been ordered to appear Jan. 18 in Vermont Superior Court in Burlington to face assault and robbery charges, police said. .

A friend, Reeve Dashnow, 17, of Milton also is facing identical charges for the Nov. 11 incident in Shelburne, investigators said.

A Williston teenager, who also attends CVU, is expected to face juvenile court proceedings on a charge of possession of marijuana in the case, police said.

Investigation revealed he was making a marijuana delivery when robbed, police said. They said he was shot in the neck with a pellet gun during a scuffle.

Police said they later found the injured teen at the University of Vermont Medical Center, where he was treated for the wound. The pellet was removed from his throat, investigators said.

Shelburne Police said the case was initially reported as a hit-and-run accident on Brentwood Drive off Spear Street at about 6:30 p.m. Nov. 11. The story changed as investigators worked through the night to piece together the activities leading up to the confrontation, police said. The shooting victim was later found at the hospital being treated.

Over the past month, police said they have been collecting statements from the various parties, including friends of the Williston teen that had accompanied him to the drug deal. Investigators also worked with members of the Chittenden County State’s Attorney’s Office on the case.