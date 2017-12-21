Salt shed tours planned for Jan. 6

Vermont Railway Inc. has rescheduled its open house tour of the Shelburne salt shed facilities for Saturday, Jan. 6. The tour is an opportunity for townspeople to learn more about the design, engineering, and regulatory oversight of the facilities. Vermont Rail’s management team along with construction managers from Wright & Morrissey and members of the environmental engineering team are expected to attend, according to organizer John King of Shelburne.

King announced the open house on Front Porch Forum Monday saying he hoped the event would help inform the discussion about the issue that has divided the town since early 2016. The company previously scheduled the tours for November, but postponed until after further court rulings were made in the legal proceeding between the town and the railroad.

“Right now we have the tours set for one o’clock and three o’clock, and we will see who signs up,” said Selden Houghton, vice president of Vermont Railway. Those interested in attending should reply to John King at jkingvt@gmail.com.