Suspicious package gets close look

For the second time in a month the Vermont Hazardous Materials team rolled into Shelburne in response to report of a suspicious incident.

A resident of Weed Road brought to the police station on Tuesday a package that had been delivered to his house. Due to the nature of the package, police secured it and called in the hazmat team. Town Manager Joe Colangelo said Tuesday night at the selectboard meeting, the package had a return address from Germany.

Acting Shelburne Police Chief Aaron Noble confirmed the package has been delivered to state hazmat officials.

“We are going to err on the side of caution and make sure it’s taken care of,” Noble said.

Shelburne officials said it may take several days to get more details about the package.