Town agrees to help cover clean up cost from sewage spill damage

By Mark Kobzik

Shelburne homeowners who dealt with raw sewage leaking into their basements this past summer will receive compensation from the town under an agreement approved by the Shelburne Selectboard.

The board last week unanimously approved a recommendation to reimburse three homeowners in the Hillside Terrace neighborhood affected by a sewage backup in the municipal system. The neighborhood is located between Falls Road and Shelburne Road south of the village.

A week after he was appointed to the selectboard last month, Jaime Heins was asked to look into the situation and offer a solution for the board to approve. He found that residents along Hillside Terrace were hit with thousands of dollars in damage.

Heins compiled a memorandum, published on the town’s website, which reviewed the history of sewage backup headaches on Hillside Terrace. It addressed repair costs and insurance and coverage issues, and offered recommendations for going forward.

The latest incident goes back to June 30 when Shelburne’s Water Quality Superintendent Chris Robinson was notified about a sewage backup in the neighborhood following a heavy rainstorm. By the time Robinson arrived at the scene, Roto Rooter Plumbing and Water Clean Up was also at the scene.

Shelburne Wastewater employee Jeff Pillsbury inspected the system up and downstream and determined that a piece of concrete from inside one of the manholes had broken off and plugged a pipe, causing the backup.

The manhole was repaired in November and the town hired the engineering firm, Aldrich and Elliot from Essex Junction, to perform further testing.

Shelburne’s Finance Director Peter Frankenberg filed an insurance claim with the town’s insurance carrier, Vermont League of Cities and Towns-Property and Casualty Intermunicipal Fund. The insurer determined the June incident to be “no-fault,” allowing it to pay each of the three homeowners $7,500.

Because this insurance money didn’t cover all of the cleanup costs, homeowners turned to the selectboard, asking for additional funds.

After much discussion about fairness and setting a precedent at its Dec. 12 meeting, the board voted unanimously to pay the homeowners up to $3,500 each from the municipal sewer fund to help cover their remaining costs. This money is in addition to the town’s and their own homeowners’ insurance payments.

Multiple board members, including Chair Gary von Stange, voiced concern about the town essentially “self-insuring” by paying these claims, noting this might set a precedent where the town may be expected to pay in similar circumstances in the future.

Hillside Terrace resident Jan Lawson spoke at the selectboard meeting last week when the matter was decided. She called the town’s decision “equitable.”

Town officials said residents would be able to file their claims this week for the one-time payment.

After looking into this issue, Heins said the assessment of this incident showed that the town is handling its waste system well given the system’s condition and age.

“While we are always doing our best to reduce and eliminate the risk of infiltration incidents such as this, it’s not reasonable to think it can be simply eliminated. The fact that we have infiltration in our sewer system is not due to poor management it’s just a fact about (older) sewer systems. Outside of ripping out every sewer pipe underground and replacing [it] with something new it’s a problem that can only be managed but never solved,” Heins wrote in his report.

Given that reality, the selectboard agreed that it needs to create a formal policy to deal with future claims in relation to sewer backups.