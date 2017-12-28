CVU teams log wins on the ice and court last week

After falling in the first two games of the season, the Champlain Valley Union boys hockey team is on a small winning streak. The most recent victory had the Redhawks capturing the CSB Cup at Cairns Arena in South Burlington with a 6-3 win over South Burlington on Saturday afternoon.

Jake Schaefer had two goals and an assist to lead CVU (3-2), while Quinn Francis also tallied twice. Raf Ribeiro and Jennings Lobel each added a single goal, while Logan Cody earned the win in net with 24 saves.

Last Thursday, the Redhawks skated to win the Beech Tournament, hosted by Colchester High School boys hockey at Burlington’s Leddy Arena, topping Colchester 4-1 in the final game with three power play goals.

Charlie Averill tallied twice for CVU (2-2), while Jake Schaefer and Jennings Lobel each added a goal. Cody stopped 26 shots to earn the win.

CVU coach J.P. Benoit earned his first ever win behind the bench as his team topped Rice 6-3 in the opening round of the Beech Tournament last Wednesday.

In the opener, Quinn Francis had two goals to pace the Redhawks, who scored four goals in the third period to pull away. Averill, James Bernicke and Schaefer all had a goal and an assist, while Lobel added three assists.

Reed Dousevicz stopped 35 shots to earn CVU’s first win of the season.

GIRLS HOCKEY

CVU-Mount Mansfield 4, Missisquoi 3: Katie Peck scored with in overtime to lift the Champlain Valley-Mount Mansfield co-op girls hockey team to a 4-3 win over Missisquoi last Wednesday night.

Peck scored a power play goal with 2:45 left in the extra period to put the CougarHawks ahead.

Jackie Ryan added a goal and two assists, Lydia Maitland chipped in with a goal and an assist and Kiley McClure also found the back of the net for CVU-MMU (2-2-1).

Joanna Wright had 24 stops to earn the win in goal.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CVU 45, Fair Haven 34: CVU faced a tough test on the road against Fair Haven before pulling away for a win last Tuesday night.

Makenna Boyd had 12 points for the Redhawks, who moved to 3-0 this season. Catherine Gilwee added nine points and Shannon Louiseau chipped in with eight points, nine rebounds and five assists.

Ryleigh Coloutti had 12 points for the Slaters (3-1).