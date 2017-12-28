December 28 Calendar

NEW YEAR’S EVE CELEBRATIONS

BURLINGTON

First Night

Burlington’s 35th First Night New Year’s celebration runs from 1 p.m. to midnight on New Year’s Eve with performances, activities and events at venues throughout downtown Burlington.

Multiple performances are scheduled for the main stage at the Flynn Center for the Performing Arts. These events require tickets separate and in addition to a First Night button. These include:

• Circus Smirkus at 1 and 3 p.m.

• Myra Flynn & Friends at 7 p.m.

• Swale at 9-10 p.m.

• Gang of Thieves at 10:15-11:30 p.m.

Tickets at the FlynnTix Box Office in person only. Box office hours: Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 153 Main St. 86-FLYNN, flynntix.org.

First Night Burlington’s schedule and button purchasing details are online at firstnightburlington.org. Adult buttons: $18 ($22 on Dec. 31); child buttons: $5 (ages 3-12); student buttons: $10 (13 and older with valid student i.d.) More information: 863-6005 or the First Night office, 100 Main St., second floor.

Club Metronome

Special New Year’s Edition of Mi Yard Reggae Night, DJs Big Dog and Jahson.

Doors at 9 p.m. Above Nectar’s, 188 Main St. 865-4563, clubmetronome.com

MIDDLEBURY

New Year’s Eve with The Grift

Dec. 31. Doors at 8 p.m. Music at 9 p.m. New Year’s Eve Party. Free champagne toast at midnight (for 21+). Sponsored by Otter Creek Brewing. Tickets: $18 door; $15 in advance; Town Hall Theater, 68 South Pleasant St.; 388-1436 or townhalltheater.org.

RICHMOND

Old Round Church benefit concert

Dec. 31 starting at 7 p.m. Sixth Annual New Year’s Eve Old Round Church Benefit Concert will feature Patti Casey and Tom MacKenzie; opening acts will include Cricket Blue; Hadley Stockwell on fiddle and Winslow Starks on banjo representing Young Tradition Vermont; blues guitarist Bill Ellis. Sponsors: Richmond Market and Beverage and Valley Stage Productions. This fundraiser supports upkeep of the historic 16-sided meeting house built in 1812-13. Admission by donation; $10 per person suggested. At the Richmond Congregational Church, Church Street. Information: 434-3654.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Higher Ground

New Queers Eve Sunday at 9 p.m. in the Showcase Lounge. Tickets $12 advance, $15 day of. 1214 Williston Road. Toll free: 877-987-6487; highergroundmusic.com.

COMMUNITY

ESSEX JUNCTION

Phoenix Books Essex

Through Dec. 31: Children’s Literacy Foundation (CLiF) book drive; donors entered in drawing for gift certificate. 2 Carmichael St. 872-7111, phoenixbooks.biz

MIDDLEBURY

A Very Merry Middlebury

Through Dec. 31: I Spy 10 Tiny Chickens contest; framed original illustrations by Ashley Wolff hidden in store windows; Be Your Favorite Christmas Character (free photo op). Complete calendar: experiencemiddlebury.com.

SHELBURNE

Chittenden County Chess Club

Every Thursday at 7 p.m. Registration 7-7:15 p.m.; Games begin at 7:30 p.m. Great competitive fun. Information: Dave at 324-1143 or email carterd253@hotmail.com. Lake Champlain Waldorf High School, 122 Bostwick Road.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Embroiders’ Guild

Jan. 10 at 9:30 a.m. The Green Mountain Chapter of the Embroiderers’ Guild of America meets in the living room/dining room at The Pines, 5 Aspen Drive, South Burlington. Learn needle tatting or bring your own project to work on. All abilities welcome. First meeting is free. Bring a bag lunch. Carpooling is available from many areas. Information: 372-4255 or gmc.vt.ega@gmail.com.

DANCE

STOWE

Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center

Sleeping Beauty

Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. Presented by the State Ballet Theatre of Russia. Purchase tickets by Jan. 6 and receive a free kids ticket with the purchase of a full-priced adult ticket. Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center, 122 Hourglass Drive, Stowe. Tickets: 760-4634 or SprucePeakArts.org. Spruce Peak Arts members receive a 10-20 percent discount and other benefits. Memberships start at $75.

EXHIBITS

HINESBURG

Carpenter-Carse Library

Through Jan. 13. Exhibition featuring paintings by Hinesburg artists Judi Maculan and John Penoyar. 69 Ballards Corner; carpentercarse.org.

SHELBURNE

Furchgott Sourdiffe Gallery

Through January. “Mash-up: Realism, Abstraction, and Synthesis.” Group exhibit featuring oils on panel by Julie Y Baker Albright along with pieces by 15 additional artists. 86 Falls Rd. fsgallery.com.

Luxton-Jones Gallery

Through Dec. 30. “Impressions of Lake Champlain & Beyond.” New paintings by Carolyn Walton, Athenia Schinto, Helen Nagel, Gail Bessette and Betty Ball, and introducing the works of Ken Russack to the gallery. Jewelry by Tineke Russell. 5955 Shelburne Road, across from Shelburne Museum. luxtonjonesgallery.com.

Shelburne Vineyard

Through Jan. 1. Charlotte artist Keilani Lime’s paintings include large-format pieces, focal point design and structural texture on canvas including found medium and acrylics in a minimalist style. Recent exhibit at the South End Art Hop. More at keilanilime.com. 6308 Shelburne Rd. shelburnevineyard.com.

FILM

BURLINGTON

ECHO Lake Aquarium and Science Center

Extreme Weather 3D

Through Feb. 9; daily 11 a.m., 1 and 3:30 p.m. Weather is intensifying in varied and complex ways. Extreme Weather goes to the front lines. $3-5 plus regular admission, $13.50-16.50; admission free for members and kids 2 and under. echovermont.org

Fletcher Free Library

Now is the Time

Jan. 7 at 2 p.m. The Champlain Valley League of Women Voters presents this documentary film about single-payer health care, “Now is the Time” by Laurie Simons and Terry Sterrenberg. The film will be followed by a discussion with local physician, Dr. Anna Carey. For more information, contact Sonja Schuyler, sonjaschuyler@gmail.com.

KIDS

BURLINGTON

ECHO Lake Aquarium and Science Center

Reindeer Up Close

Dec. 28. Presentations at 11 a.m., 12:30 and 2 p.m. Get an up-close look at animals from Vermont Reindeer Farm during this special one-day event. Learn more about them and what makes them well suited for cold, snowy weather. Free with ECHO admission or membership.

Innovation Playground Exhibit

Through Jan. 15. Celebrates lifelong play and its role in sparking technological, social, and artistic innovation in our community. Build with giant blue blocks, explore virtual galaxies in a cardboard spaceship, and bring inventions to life in a fully equipped maker space.

1 College St. echovermont.org.

MUSEUMS

JEFFERSONVILLE

Bryan Memorial Gallery

Feb. 1: Registration deadline for bus trip to Peabody Essex Museum, Salem, Mass., for “Georgia O’Keeffe: Art, Image, Style,” exhibit. Space limited. Leaves from Burlington, Jeffersonville, Montpelier and White River Junction. 644-5100, info@bryangallery.org, bryangallery.org.

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Museum

Webby’s Art Studio

Daily during December holiday week, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., special craft projects.

Dec. 28 Make your own snowflakes using oil pastels and watercolors.

Dec. 29 Decorate a tree for the winter season.

Dec. 30 Open Studio. Use materials from 2017 Webby’s Art Studio activities to produce your own work of art.

In the Pizzagalli Center for Art and Education’s classroom. shelburnemuseum.org.

“Hooked on Patty Yoder”

Through Jan. 21. Exhibition of 20th century hooked rugs in the Colgate Gallery.

“Sweet Tooth: The Art of Dessert”

Through Feb. 18. Exhibition looking at America’s sweets obsession through pop culture and visual art.

6000 Shelburne Road. 985-3346; info@shelburnemuseum.org, shelburnemuseum.org.

MUSIC

STOWE

Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center

Dec. 30 at 7 p.m. Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony, Green Mountain Mahler Festival.

Jan. 13 at 7:30 p.m. An Evening with Chad Hollister Band.

Jan. 20 at 7:30 p.m. Barika.

Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center, 122 Hourglass Drive, Stowe. Tickets: 760-4634 or SprucePeakArts.org. Spruce Peak Arts members receive a 10-20 percent discount and other benefits. Memberships start at $75.

TALKS, ETC.

Vermont Humanities Lecture Series

ESSEX JUNCTION

First Wednesdays

Jan. 3 at 7 p.m. “The Examined Life.” Socrates proclaimed: “The unexamined life is not worth living.” Philosophy scholar Susanne Claxton explores what constitutes the examined life and how to best pursue it. Free. Brownell Library, 6 Lincoln St. vermonthumanities.org

MIDDLEBURY

Jan. 3 at 7 p.m. “In This Here Place: Race, Nation, and Toni Morrison’s ‘Beloved’” with University of Vermont English and race studies professor Emily Bernard exploring how “Beloved” argues that America must reckon with the consequences of our nation’s original sin – slavery. Free. Ilsley Public Library, 75 Main St. vermonthumanities.org