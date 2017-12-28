December 28 Calendar

NEW YEAR’S EVE CELEBRATIONS
BURLINGTON
First Night
Burlington’s 35th First Night New Year’s celebration runs from 1 p.m. to midnight on New Year’s Eve with performances, activities and events at venues throughout downtown Burlington.
Multiple performances are scheduled for the main stage at the Flynn Center for the Performing Arts. These events require tickets separate and in addition to a First Night button. These include:
• Circus Smirkus at 1 and 3 p.m.
• Myra Flynn & Friends at 7 p.m.
• Swale at 9-10 p.m.
• Gang of Thieves at 10:15-11:30 p.m.
Tickets at the FlynnTix Box Office in person only. Box office hours: Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 153 Main St. 86-FLYNN, flynntix.org.
First Night Burlington’s schedule and button purchasing details are online at firstnightburlington.org. Adult buttons: $18 ($22 on Dec. 31); child buttons: $5 (ages 3-12); student buttons: $10 (13 and older with valid student i.d.) More information: 863-6005 or the First Night office, 100 Main St., second floor.
Club Metronome
Special New Year’s Edition of Mi Yard Reggae Night, DJs Big Dog and Jahson.
Doors at 9 p.m. Above Nectar’s, 188 Main St. 865-4563, clubmetronome.com
MIDDLEBURY
New Year’s Eve with The Grift
Dec. 31. Doors at 8 p.m. Music at 9 p.m. New Year’s Eve Party. Free champagne toast at midnight (for 21+). Sponsored by Otter Creek Brewing. Tickets: $18 door; $15 in advance; Town Hall Theater, 68 South Pleasant St.; 388-1436 or townhalltheater.org.
RICHMOND
Old Round Church benefit concert
Dec. 31 starting at 7 p.m. Sixth Annual New Year’s Eve Old Round Church Benefit Concert will feature Patti Casey and Tom MacKenzie; opening acts will include Cricket Blue; Hadley Stockwell on fiddle and Winslow Starks on banjo representing Young Tradition Vermont; blues guitarist Bill Ellis. Sponsors: Richmond Market and Beverage and Valley Stage Productions. This fundraiser supports upkeep of the historic 16-sided meeting house built in 1812-13. Admission by donation; $10 per person suggested. At the Richmond Congregational Church, Church Street. Information: 434-3654.
SOUTH BURLINGTON
Higher Ground
New Queers Eve Sunday at 9 p.m. in the Showcase Lounge. Tickets $12 advance, $15 day of. 1214 Williston Road. Toll free: 877-987-6487; highergroundmusic.com.
COMMUNITY
ESSEX JUNCTION
Phoenix Books Essex
Through Dec. 31: Children’s Literacy Foundation (CLiF) book drive; donors entered in drawing for gift certificate. 2 Carmichael St. 872-7111, phoenixbooks.biz
MIDDLEBURY
A Very Merry Middlebury
Through Dec. 31: I Spy 10 Tiny Chickens contest; framed original illustrations by Ashley Wolff hidden in store windows; Be Your Favorite Christmas Character (free photo op). Complete calendar: experiencemiddlebury.com.
SHELBURNE
Chittenden County Chess Club
Every Thursday at 7 p.m. Registration 7-7:15 p.m.; Games begin at 7:30 p.m. Great competitive fun. Information: Dave at 324-1143 or email carterd253@hotmail.com. Lake Champlain Waldorf High School, 122 Bostwick Road.
SOUTH BURLINGTON
Embroiders’ Guild
Jan. 10 at 9:30 a.m. The Green Mountain Chapter of the Embroiderers’ Guild of America meets in the living room/dining room at The Pines, 5 Aspen Drive, South Burlington. Learn needle tatting or bring your own project to work on. All abilities welcome. First meeting is free. Bring a bag lunch. Carpooling is available from many areas. Information: 372-4255 or gmc.vt.ega@gmail.com.
DANCE
STOWE
Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center
Sleeping Beauty
Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. Presented by the State Ballet Theatre of Russia. Purchase tickets by Jan. 6 and receive a free kids ticket with the purchase of a full-priced adult ticket. Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center, 122 Hourglass Drive, Stowe. Tickets: 760-4634 or SprucePeakArts.org. Spruce Peak Arts members receive a 10-20 percent discount and other benefits. Memberships start at $75.
EXHIBITS
HINESBURG
Carpenter-Carse Library
Through Jan. 13. Exhibition featuring paintings by Hinesburg artists Judi Maculan and John Penoyar. 69 Ballards Corner; carpentercarse.org.
SHELBURNE
Furchgott Sourdiffe Gallery
Through January. “Mash-up: Realism, Abstraction, and Synthesis.” Group exhibit featuring oils on panel by Julie Y Baker Albright along with pieces by 15 additional artists. 86 Falls Rd. fsgallery.com.
Luxton-Jones Gallery
Through Dec. 30. “Impressions of Lake Champlain & Beyond.” New paintings by Carolyn Walton, Athenia Schinto, Helen Nagel, Gail Bessette and Betty Ball, and introducing the works of Ken Russack to the gallery. Jewelry by Tineke Russell. 5955 Shelburne Road, across from Shelburne Museum. luxtonjonesgallery.com.
Shelburne Vineyard
Through Jan. 1. Charlotte artist Keilani Lime’s paintings include large-format pieces, focal point design and structural texture on canvas including found medium and acrylics in a minimalist style. Recent exhibit at the South End Art Hop. More at keilanilime.com. 6308 Shelburne Rd. shelburnevineyard.com.
FILM
BURLINGTON
ECHO Lake Aquarium and Science Center
Extreme Weather 3D
Through Feb. 9; daily 11 a.m., 1 and 3:30 p.m. Weather is intensifying in varied and complex ways. Extreme Weather goes to the front lines. $3-5 plus regular admission, $13.50-16.50; admission free for members and kids 2 and under. echovermont.org
Fletcher Free Library
Now is the Time
Jan. 7 at 2 p.m. The Champlain Valley League of Women Voters presents this documentary film about single-payer health care, “Now is the Time” by Laurie Simons and Terry Sterrenberg. The film will be followed by a discussion with local physician, Dr. Anna Carey. For more information, contact Sonja Schuyler, sonjaschuyler@gmail.com.
KIDS
BURLINGTON
ECHO Lake Aquarium and Science Center
Reindeer Up Close
Dec. 28. Presentations at 11 a.m., 12:30 and 2 p.m. Get an up-close look at animals from Vermont Reindeer Farm during this special one-day event. Learn more about them and what makes them well suited for cold, snowy weather. Free with ECHO admission or membership.
Innovation Playground Exhibit
Through Jan. 15. Celebrates lifelong play and its role in sparking technological, social, and artistic innovation in our community. Build with giant blue blocks, explore virtual galaxies in a cardboard spaceship, and bring inventions to life in a fully equipped maker space.
1 College St. echovermont.org.
MUSEUMS
JEFFERSONVILLE
Bryan Memorial Gallery
Feb. 1: Registration deadline for bus trip to Peabody Essex Museum, Salem, Mass., for “Georgia O’Keeffe: Art, Image, Style,” exhibit. Space limited. Leaves from Burlington, Jeffersonville, Montpelier and White River Junction. 644-5100, info@bryangallery.org, bryangallery.org.
SHELBURNE
Shelburne Museum
Webby’s Art Studio
Daily during December holiday week, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., special craft projects.
Dec. 28 Make your own snowflakes using oil pastels and watercolors.
Dec. 29 Decorate a tree for the winter season.
Dec. 30 Open Studio. Use materials from 2017 Webby’s Art Studio activities to produce your own work of art.
In the Pizzagalli Center for Art and Education’s classroom. shelburnemuseum.org.
“Hooked on Patty Yoder”
Through Jan. 21. Exhibition of 20th century hooked rugs in the Colgate Gallery.
“Sweet Tooth: The Art of Dessert”
Through Feb. 18. Exhibition looking at America’s sweets obsession through pop culture and visual art.
6000 Shelburne Road. 985-3346; info@shelburnemuseum.org, shelburnemuseum.org.
MUSIC
STOWE
Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center
Dec. 30 at 7 p.m. Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony, Green Mountain Mahler Festival.
Jan. 13 at 7:30 p.m. An Evening with Chad Hollister Band.
Jan. 20 at 7:30 p.m. Barika.
Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center, 122 Hourglass Drive, Stowe. Tickets: 760-4634 or SprucePeakArts.org. Spruce Peak Arts members receive a 10-20 percent discount and other benefits. Memberships start at $75.
TALKS, ETC.
Vermont Humanities Lecture Series
ESSEX JUNCTION
First Wednesdays
Jan. 3 at 7 p.m. “The Examined Life.” Socrates proclaimed: “The unexamined life is not worth living.” Philosophy scholar Susanne Claxton explores what constitutes the examined life and how to best pursue it. Free. Brownell Library, 6 Lincoln St. vermonthumanities.org
MIDDLEBURY
Jan. 3 at 7 p.m. “In This Here Place: Race, Nation, and Toni Morrison’s ‘Beloved’” with University of Vermont English and race studies professor Emily Bernard exploring how “Beloved” argues that America must reckon with the consequences of our nation’s original sin – slavery. Free. Ilsley Public Library, 75 Main St. vermonthumanities.org