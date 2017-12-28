Parks & Rec News

Holiday ​Office Hours The recreation office will be closed Monday, Jan. 1. We wish everyone a healthy and peaceful New Year!

Young Rembrandts Art Class-Winter Session 1 Tuesdays Jan. 9 – Feb. 13 (snow day make up Feb. 20). Ring in the New Year with a Young Rembrandts class for your elementary student. Budding artists will flex their creative muscles as they develop their drawing and artistic skills. Held at the Shelburne Community School, Tuesdays 2:05-3:15 p.m. Class fee is $80; open to kids in kindergarten to 5th grade.

Shotokan Karate For adults and kids ages 8 and up. Improve your fitness level, challenge yourself and have fun. Karate is a weaponless means of self-defense, consisting of dynamic offensive and defensive techniques, using all parts of the body to their maximum advantage. This program will help students develop physical skills such as eye-hand coordination, mental focus, leadership and partnership skills while building self-confidence and character through basic Shotokan Karate techniques. (Fee does not include required uniform.) Held on Thursdays, 6:30-8 p.m. Fee: $40. Session: Jan. 4 – Feb. 22.

Sign up now for Early Morning Boot Camp A fun, motivating way to get fit and kick-start the New Year. Each workout is a mix of cardio and strength training, using your own body weight as well as some small equipment. Work with your neighbors as a group, supporting and being supported to obtain your fitness goals. All levels of fitness are welcome. Mondays and Wednesdays, Jan. 8 – Feb. 14 from 6 to 7 a.m. Fee: $100. Held at the Shelburne Community School Gym with instructor Kristin Hartley.

Free Tai Chi for Health & Wellness Join instructor Chris Curtis to learn a fun and relaxing, joint-safe activity shown to make an impact on your daily life. Tai Chi can be done sitting or standing, but just about anyone. Based on Dr. Paul Lam’s Tai Chi for Arthritis program and recommended by the Arthritis Foundation, this program is proven to improve flexibility, reduce stiffness and keep joints mobile. It can also improve concentration, memory, balance, strength, blood pressure and energy levels. Studies show that Tai Chi can reduce recurrent falls by 70 percent. Mondays and Wednesdays, Jan. 29 – Mar. 14. Beginner Level 1 class is 9-10 a.m. The Sun Style 73 Level 2 class is 10:15 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. Pre-registration required.

Me & My Guy Dance Tickets on Sale Jan. 8 This fun event for girls in grades K-5 and their special adult guy (dad, uncle, grandfather, etc.) will be held Feb. 16 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Shelburne Town Gymnasium. Tickets are $20 per couple; $5 per additional person. Photo booth, treats, music and fun.

Free Senior Walking Program Stay active and healthy during the icy and cold winter months by walking in a safe and warm environment in the town gym. Bring clean, dry, soft-soled shoes. No registration is required. Shelburne residents only. The class has begun already Monday through Friday from 9-11 a.m. Schedule is subject to change. Call 985-9551 for an updated schedule and information, or check the calendar on the gymnasium door.

Find all these programs and more in the fall/winter program brochure or online at shelburnevt.org.