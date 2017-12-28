Pierson Library News

Library closed for New Year’s The library will be closed on Monday, Jan. 1 and Tuesday, Jan. 2. Stock up on books, audiobooks, and DVDs before it closes at 3 p.m. Saturday.

1-on-1 genealogy help with John Kelley Volunteer John Kelley meets 1-on-1 with people already familiar with genealogy to share and explore sources and tips to enable them to take the next step in their genealogical search. Call to make an appointment with John for any Wednesday afternoon in January between 1 and 4 p.m.

Musical Storytime Join Inger Dybest on any or every Thursday morning at 10:30 a.m. Our very youngest patrons and their parents or caregivers are invited to sing along with Inger and listen to stories.

Afternoon movie Our younger patrons are invited to join us Thursday, Jan. 4 at 3:15 p.m. for a showing of “Despicable Me 3.” Enjoy the movie and popcorn with friends.

Books on Tap: A book group for men Meets Thursday, Jan. 4, at La Villa at 7:30 p.m. to discuss “Radio Free Vermont” by Bill McKibben. Everyone welcome.

Upcycle Fridays We launch a new Friday program Jan. 5 at 1:30 p.m. For the first project, bring in an old t-shirt and learn how to easily upcycle it into a reusable tote bag.

Story Time with Patrice Join Patrice every Monday morning in January at 10:30 as she reads aloud stories that even our youngest patron will enjoy.