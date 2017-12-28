Planning Commission seeking applicants to fill vacant position

The Shelburne Town Planning Commission needs to fill a vacancy as soon as possible.

Last week, the commission was unable to hold its bimonthly meeting due to a lack of quorum. The commission has been down a member since Nov. 14 when former Vice Chair Jaime Heins was appointed to the Shelburne Selectboard filling an opening left when John Kerr resigned Oct. 31.

The planning commission is responsible for revising subdivision and zoning regulations, as well as revising and updating the town’s comprehensive plan.

Members are appointed by the Shelburne Selectboard and serve three-year terms.

However, the current opening is a yearlong commitment to fill the open position; it ends April 1, 2019.

“The planning commission serves an important function. There is a lot of important work going on right now,” said Town Manager Joe Colangelo. “It’s right in the middle of rewriting the comprehensive plan, so we need someone who is prepared to get to work.”

The committee meets at 7 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays each month at the Shelburne Town Offices. Those interested in applying should send a letter of interest, resume, and any other relevant materials to Colangelo at jcolangelo@shelburnevt.org by 7 p.m. on Jan. 8.