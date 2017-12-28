Shelburne Players, Lost Nation hold auditions soon for spring productions

Two community theater companies are getting ready to hold auditions for their spring productions.

The Shelburne Players will have auditions for “The Dixie Swim Club” on Jan. 12 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. and Jan. 13 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

In this Jones-Hope-Wooten play, five middle-aged Southern women whose friendship began on their college swim team hold a reunion every August.

Performances are set for April 13-15 and 19-21. A synopsis of the play and character descriptions are available at shelburneplayers.com. For information:

shelburneplayers@aol.com. Auditions at Trinity Episcopal Church, 5171 Shelburne Road.

Lost Nation Theater in Montpelier is holding general auditions for the 2018 season. Actors, singers and movers age 15 and up who are interested in the upcoming shows, which include “The Humans,” “Urinetown: the Musical,” “Twelfth Night,” and “Disappearances,” should prepare two contrasting monologues and 16-32 bars of an a capella song (optional), that lasts no longer than two total minutes. Bring a headshot and resume. These auditions are for the mainstage productions, and not for the young company summer productions of “Seussical.”

Auditions will be held by appointment on Jan. 7 from 5 to 8 p.m. and Jan. 8 from 5 to 9 p.m. At Montpelier City Hall, 39 Main Street. Performances are scheduled for April, May, and June of 2018. Email info@lostnationtheater.org to sign up for auditions or for more information.