Shelburne Police, Fire & Rescue

Oct. 24:

At 12:08 p.m. police escorted a man who refused to leave from Kinney Drugs on Executive Drive and gave him a trespass warning.

At 3:02 a.m. police and rescue responded to what was an accidental medical alarm at The Terraces.

At 3:46 a.m. a police officer noticed an unsecured business on Pine Haven Shores Road, searched, and secured the building.

At 8:06 a.m. police did speed and parking enforcement on Harbor Road near Shelburne Community School.

At 2:35 p.m. police assisted a man in crisis at Harbor Place and took him to the hospital for evaluation.

At 6:25 p.m. police and rescue responded to a medical emergency on Bay Road and took a patient to the hospital.

Oct. 25:

At 12:51 p.m. police stopped a vehicle for speed on Spear Street at Irish Hill Road. The officer detected an odor of marijuana and asked to search the vehicle. The driver turned over a small amount of marijuana (less than 2 ounces). The driver was issued a civil ticket for possession of marijuana. No other drugs were found.

At 7:51 a.m. a caller on Stonegate Lane reported an animal bite; police notified animal control.

At 8:55 a.m. a caller reported a stray dog on Juniper Ridge; police located the animal and returned it to its owner.

At 10:18 a.m. police assisted someone on Shelburne Road who had locked keys in their car; unable to open the car, the police officer called a wrecker.

At 12:15 p.m. Shelburne Rescue took a patient from Shelburne Bay on Pine Haven Shores Road to the hospital.

Oct. 26:

At 7:54 a.m. police were called about a possible one-car accident at Spear Street and Irish Hill Road. It turned out to be a disabled vehicle in the road that police asked the owner to remove.

At 1:10 p.m. police did a background check for a new applicant to Homeland Security.

At 5:47 p.m. police assisted Grand Isle Sheriffs with locating a witness in an animal cruelty case.

At 6:50 p.m. police, fire and rescue responded to a one-car accident on Pond Road. Police took statements; no one went to the hospital.

At 8:11 p.m. police unlocked a vehicle on Shelburne Road.

Oct. 27:

At 12:08 a.m. Police located an unlocked business on Shelburne Road, searched and secured the building.

Police and rescue responded to three medical calls.

At 2:33 a.m. they transported a patient from South Forty Road to the hospital. At 6:34 a.m. and again at 1:10 p.m. they took a patient each time from Shelburne Bay to the hospital.

At 6:39 a.m. police were called about a truck blocking a driveway on Locust Hill. The vehicle was moved by the owner.

At 9:14 a.m. and 10:19 a.m. police did child car seat inspections and installations at the station.

At 10:30 a.m. police received a report from a woman on Bacon Drive that an in-store credit card account was fraudulently opened in her name. The case is under investigation.

At 12:06 p.m. police received a report from Longmeadow Drive regarding home improvement fraud. That case is under investigation.

At 1:30 p.m. a police officer was flagged down by individual reporting finding a rusted shotgun on the shoreline. The property was tagged and placed in storage until the owner can be located.

At 2:28 p.m. police were called to Maplewood Drive about a boat and trailer parked in the roadway on a hill; police told the owners of the boat and trailer this was a poor location to park these things.

At 2:35 p.m. police located a stray dog on Shelburne Road and returned it to its owner.

At 2:51 p.m. police did speed and parking enforcement on Harbor Road near Shelburne Community School.

At 3:15 p.m. Shelburne Fire, Rescue, Police and Charlotte Fire were dispatched to Shelburne Bay on Pine Haven Shores Road to assist individuals stuck in an elevator; they were freed and no injuries were reported.

At 4:38 p.m. an officer stopped a vehicle on Shelburne Road near IDX Drive in South Burlington and found the driver to have a criminally suspended license. Tyler Robenstein, age 27 of South Burlington, was cited to appear in Vermont District Court Criminal Division on Nov. 21 to answer to the charge of driving while license suspended.

At 5:36 p.m. a golf course flag was reported stolen from the Kwiniaska golf course and had been seen in the area of a nearby residence. The flag was located and returned to the business. No criminal charges were filed.