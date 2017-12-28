Town opens warm shelter through cold snap

The weather forecast through the weekend calls for bitter single-digit daytime temperatures, nighttime lows below zero and dangerous wind chills.

Shelburne Town Manager Joe Colangelo said the town is making the town gym available as a warming shelter for anyone who may need a safe place, day or night, Wednesday through at least Monday, New Year’s Day. The town offices are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and the police are always there and will be available throughout the weekend.

Anyone needing shelter or warmer temperatures is welcome; Colangelo said that helpers are on hand, including the Boy Scouts, to provide warm blankets, food, pillows, and any other necessary items. Shelburne Emergency Management Director Bob Lake is coordinating the effort. Colangelo said that the town updates their emergency operation plan yearly, and that occasions like this are why that process is so important. “If anyone needs it, we have people in the community on standby,” he said.

“This is a grassroots effort. It’s so nice that people are so willing to jump in and help,” Colangelo said.