Transfer students can check out Johnson campus Jan. 8

Students interested in transferring to Northern Vermont University-Johnson are invited to a free information day on Monday, Jan. 8, on campus.

Students may choose to attend from 9 a.m. to noon or from noon to 3 p.m. Those who attend will have a campus tour and lunch and will be able to talk to admissions and financial aid representatives. Pre-register for the information day at jsc.edu/transferdays.

Students who submit an online NVU-Johnson application and send their transcripts before the event can get an on-the-spot admissions decision.

Johnson and Lyndon state colleges will become Northern Vermont University on July 1, but will maintain separate campuses.

Information: erin.conner@jsc.edu or 635-1219.