Tree pickup supports student musicians’ trip to Costa Rica

To raise funds for a February trip to Costa Rica, Champlain Valley Union High School band program students will pick up Christmas trees in Shelburne on Jan. 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To participate, leave bare trees at your curb with a check for $10 made to CVU Music in a plastic bag attached to the tree. Leave it out by morning. Residents in condos and apartments should leave trees at the entrance to their neighborhood.

If your tree is not picked up by 2:30 p.m., volunteers ask that you call 343-5363 and someone will be sent to get it. Any special requests or questions can be emailed to amiskavage@cvsdvt.org.

Trees will be used for a bonfire that weekend. Students plan to visit Costa Rica in February for performances and a musical exchange program.