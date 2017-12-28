Winter manure spreading ban is on

The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets reminds all state farm operations that the annual winter manure-spreading ban is underway. No manure or other agricultural wastes including compost and spoiled feed may be spread on farm fields in Vermont through April 1. Farmers must either have a storage structure capable of holding all manure, or they must be able to stack all manure in a way that will not harm nearby water quality.
