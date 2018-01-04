Burlington health centers launch LGBTQ clinic

The Community Health Centers of Burlington has launched the “Be You Clinic” for LGBTQ health care, the only such facility in Chittenden County.

The clinic is a project of provider Leo Kline, who spent two years of supporting Dr. Rachel Inker’s Transgender Health Clinic.

The Be You Clinic is designed to meet the needs of the broader LGBTQ community by offering a safe and judgment-free environment for health care.

“I have advocated for the Be You Clinic with the understanding that there are people of all ages, genders and sexual identities that feel hesitant or even fearful to come into a medical practice,” said Kline. “The goal of this clinic is to show up for those patients and welcome them to a knowledgeable and affirmative LGBTQ clinic where they can be themselves without any judgment or barriers to appropriate primary care. All of the individuals who staff this clinic have expressed a desire and competency in serving this population. We are all very excited to be offering the Be You Clinic to this community and beyond.”

The clinic is held on Thursday afternoons at the Community Health Center’s Riverside Health Center, 617 Riverside Ave., and will be staffed by LGBTQ-knowledgeable providers, nurses, and social workers.

Available services include primary care for individuals, partners, and their families; STI screening and sexual health education; gender-affirming care for persons interested in transitioning; and behavioral health and psychiatric health referrals.

For 46 years, the Community Health Centers of Burlington have provided quality health care for Vermonters regardless of financial or insurance status. One of 12 Federally Qualified Health Centers in the state, Community Health Centers of Burlington has eight locations and is one of the largest nonprofit family health and dental practices in Chittenden and Grand Isle counties. More information: chcb.org.