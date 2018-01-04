Live music at The Old Lantern to benefit Bissonette Fields

In what has become a New Year tradition, the Old Lantern in Charlotte hosts the 5th annual fundraiser for Hinesburg’s Bissonette Recreation Fields project.

Local band Quadra and The Growlers headline the community party sponsored in big part by Lantman’s Market. In addition to live music, the event will feature food from a variety of local vendors, a live auction with prizes donated by local businesses and organizations and a 50/50 raffle. More details are online on the Bissonette Field Facebook page.

The effort to build recreation fields in Hinesburg has been many years in the making with much progress made in the past several years. Organizer Tom Ayer, who is also a Hinesburg selectboard member, said the project is very close to meeting its fundraising goal of $750,000.

Construction has already taken place on the driveway and one of the two soccer fields.

“Play on that field, Millie’s Field, named in honor of Millie Eddy, will begin this spring,” Ayer said. “Construction of the final two playing fields and associated landscaping will take place this spring and summer.”

The Eddy family foundation donated a sum of money to the town about 20 years ago that grew to about $92,000 put toward the field project. Another $190,000 came from a payment from Vermont Gas as part of its pipeline development through the community, Ayer said. Many fundraising events have kicked in the rest. Ayer said the January events in four years have raised $50,000.

Plans for the roughly 9-acre site donated in 2013 by Wayne and Barbara Bissonette of Hinesburg call for three playing fields to be built along with a storage building that could contain restrooms and a concession stand. Ayer said a mower is on the list as well. The park site is on Shelburne Falls Road near Vermont 116 north of Hinesburg village.

Tickets are $15 in advance at the Hinesburg Jiffy Mart, online through the Hinesburg Recreation office at hinesburgrec.com or at the door for $20.