Meet Reps. Webb and Brumsted over bagels and coffee on Tuesdays

State Reps. Kate Webb and Jessica Brumsted plan to be at Brueggers Bagel Bakery for coffee and conversation with constituents each Tuesday morning in January from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Their first coffee will be Tuesday, Jan. 9, they said.

The two Shelburne Democrats say they are looking forward to a full agenda in the session that opens this week and they are eager to hear from constituents.

Webb serves on the House Education Committees. Brumsted is a member of the House Government Operations Committee; her district also includes St. George.

