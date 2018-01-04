Town, Saars settle dispute out of court

By Mark Kobzik

The Shelburne Selectboard has approved a settlement between the town and Shelburne Point residents John and Amy Saar that requires the couple to pay a fine of $17,500, plant trees, and address other vegetation issues on their property.

The agreement was reached between lawyers for both sides last month resolving a dispute from late June when the town said the Saars violated town development regulations.

Specifically, the town’s enforcement complaint said that the Saars had site work done on their land without a proper permit and it said they failed to properly document trees on their land, establish an erosion and sediment control plan and draft a plan for protecting trees there.

Those violations were spelled out in a notice to the Saars sent by Shelburne Director of Administration Ann Janda, who was filling in as Acting Town Manager while Joe Colangelo was on vacation. The notice gave the Saars seven days to remedy the situation.

Last May, the Development Review Board approved a proposal by the Saars to subdivide their two lots measuring approximately 30 acres into three lots. The approval included a zoning permit which called for a tree inventory and tree protection plan.

But before the building permit was issued, Kait Mitchell, coordinator for the DRB and assistant zoning enforcement officer, visited the site and found that tree-clearing and other site work had already begun. She determined that the Saars were violating the conditions of the development board’s approval.

John Saar saw it differently. “We were bushwhacked by the town,” he said.

He criticized the town for confusion about permit requirements and details. “We could never get a clear answer,” he said. “We stood willing and able to work with the town.”

The disagreement landed in the Environmental Division of Vermont Superior Court.

Saar said his interaction with the town shows how difficult it is to do business with Shelburne. He said Shelburne Point is a desirable location with lakeside views, but it comes with high property taxes which are a “severe financial strain.”

Saar said he senses a prejudice against landowners at Shelburne Point. “There’s a general reluctance to allow owners build on it,” Saar said. “We’re paralyzed by taxes and inability to do things to our property.”

David Marshall of Civil Engineering Associates worked with the Saars on the subdivision of their property. Marshall said confusion surrounding the permitting process is common. “Many lay people who proceed through the local approval process sometimes think that once the Development Review Board has issued their approval and that permitting with the Town is complete. What they do not realize is that there is an additional step: a zoning (or building permit) which is required after the DRB approval,” he explained.

But even Marshall with much experience with development review said this permit application was particularly thorny. He said his dealings with town officials on projects usually go smoothly “but this project seemed to veer off the customary path.”