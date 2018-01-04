Vt. Railway salt shed tours set for Saturday

Vermont Railway Inc. will host its open house tours of the Shelburne salt shed facilities on Saturday, despite a weather forecast for frigid temperatures, organizers said.

The tours are an opportunity for townspeople to learn more about the design, engineering, and regulatory oversight of the facilities. Vermont Rail’s management team along with representatives of the firms that helped design and build the facility are expected to attend, according to organizer John King.

King said railroad officials are planning to have a heated railcar on site as a shelter from the cold on Saturday. High temperatures forecast for Saturday are in the single digits.

There will be two tour times on Saturday: 1p.m. or 3 p.m. King asks that those interested in attending email him with their preferred time in order for him to manage the group sizes. Contact King at jkingvt@gmail.com.