What if I just … ouch!

By on No Comment

Photo by Elizabeth Carney

Benjamin Carney, 5, of Shelburne, just had to see what would happen if he tried to taste the snow on the railing. Sister Caroline, 3, watches his experiment last week. Don’t worry. Mom says he’s fine. And he probably won’t do that again. The weekend forecast calls for some even colder temperatures than we’ve seen lately. Bundle up if you have to go out and maybe stick with tasting warm things like soup or hot chocolate.

  

