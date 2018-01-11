Chittenden Family Court seeks volunteer guardians

The Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission is asking the public to weigh in on ideas for regional transportation and land use planning projects in Chittenden County.

The commission is currently preparing next year’s work program and the public is invited to participate in a public forum scheduled as part of the commission’s regular board meeting on Jan. 17 at 6 p.m. at the commission offices, 110 West Canal St., Suite 202, Winooski.

Comments will also be accepted until Jan. 19 via email at mdistel@ccrpcvt.org or by phone at 861-0122.

The commission’s current work plan is available online at ccrpcvt.org/about-us/commission/annual-work-plan-budget-finances/. The commission’s funds cannot be used for construction projects, but its planning helps projects get closer to reality. The final work program will be approved in May 2018.

Those with suggestions are encouraged to discuss project ideas with their municipal staff and officials because local support and matching funds are typically required for projects.

The regional planning commission provides planning and technical assistance in the areas of community development, transportation, agriculture, natural resources, stormwater, housing, economic development, and emergency management to the 19 municipalities of Chittenden County and the public.

For more information visit ccrpcvt.org online.