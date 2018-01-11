Correction

• Brian Shupe, executive director of the Vermont Natural Resources Council, lives in Waitsfield. Last week’s report from the Shelburne Selectboard meeting misidentified his hometown.

• A keen-eyed reader in Ferrisburgh pointed out that a photograph in the Nov. 30 edition of the Shelburne News of snowmobilers likely misidentified the groomer and trail. Although the volunteer in the grooming machine was not visible, the individuals involved agreed it likely was a Ferrisburgh volunteer and machine at a spot farther south than initially described.