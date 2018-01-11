Healthy food and smiles drive

Courtesy Photo
Vermont Day School fifth and sixth graders recently paid a visit to the Shelburne Food Shelf to deliver 606 pounds of food and dental products they collected during a December “Healthy Food and Smiles” drive. Students made fliers, sent out reminders to families, graphed progress and weighed food donations before delivering their collection.

