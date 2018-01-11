Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post Courtesy PhotoVermont Day School fifth and sixth graders recently paid a visit to the Shelburne Food Shelf to deliver 606 pounds of food and dental products they collected during a December “Healthy Food and Smiles” drive. Students made fliers, sent out reminders to families, graphed progress and weighed food donations before delivering their collection. Healthy food and smiles drive added by Shelburne News on January 11, 2018View all posts by Shelburne News →