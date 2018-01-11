January 11 Calendar

COMMUNITY

HINESBURG

Hinesburg HUB

Pop-up Co-working

Jan. 25, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Make this your office for the day. Ditch the commute, get out of the house, connect with local professionals. Reliable Wi-Fi, comfy offices, friendly faces. At Vermont Smoke & Cure 10516 Vermont 116. More info and to register: vtcoworking.eventbrite.com, 585-0909, wayne@hinesburghub.com

SHELBURNE

Chittenden County Chess Club

Every Thursday at 7 p.m. Registration 7-7:15 p.m.; Games begin at 7:30 p.m. Great competitive fun. Information: Dave at 324-1143 or email carterd253@hotmail.com. Lake Champlain Waldorf High School, 122 Bostwick Road.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Ladies of the Lake Red Hats

January Luncheon and Auction

Jan. 19 at noon. Bring a friend and small items to donate (books, bags, clothes, jewelry, candles, soaps, etc.) and anything you were given for Christmas and you can’t imagine why. Bidding usually starts at 50 cents and may go to a few dollars. Bidding can get fierce and funny. All funds raised will go to the Vermont Food Bank. $20 for lunch with five choices, cash only. Lake View House Restaurant, 1710 Shelburne Road. RSVP by Jan. 15 to Katharine Stockman, 999-4394 or kastockman@aol.com.

VERGENNES

St. Peter’s Church

Clearance Sale

Jan. 13, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission by donation.

Parish Breakfast

Jan. 14, 8-10 a.m. Hosted by the Knights of Columbus. Eggs, omelets to order, hot cakes, French toast, sausage, bacon and more. Adults $8.50; seniors over 60 $7.50; kids 6-12 $6; under 6 free; families of five or more $28.

Both events at 85 South Maple St. Information: 877-2367.

DANCE

SHELBURNE

Contra Dance

Jan. 12 at 8 p.m. Queen City Contras will hold its regular dance at Shelburne Town Hall, 5376 Shelburne Road. Music by Atlantic Crossing; Rich Sbardella will be the caller. All are welcome, all dances taught, no partner or experience necessary. Beginners’ session at 7:45. Admission: $9 for adults; under 12 free. Bring clean, soft-soled shoes for dancing. queencitycontras.org

STOWE

Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center

Sleeping Beauty

Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. Presented by the State Ballet Theatre of Russia. 122 Hourglass Drive, Stowe. Tickets: 760-4634 or SprucePeakArts.org. Spruce Peak Arts members receive a 10-20 percent discount and other benefits. Memberships start at $75.

EXHIBITS

HINESBURG

Carpenter-Carse Library

Through Jan. 13. Exhibition featuring paintings by Hinesburg artists Judi Maculan and John Penoyar. 69 Ballards Corner; carpentercarse.org.

MIDDLEBURY

History of Lionel Toy Trains Jan. 13 at 11 a.m. Paul Bortz, a member of the Sheldon Museum’s TrainCrew, presents “The History of Lionel Toy Trains and Others.” An enthusiastic collector and operator of over 1,000 trains dating from the early 1900s to today, Bortz specializes in the history of toy trains. Attendees may bring in their trains for identification (year, history, etc.). Free. Held in the community meeting room at the Ilsley Public Library, 75 Main St., Middlebury. Afterward, attendees are invited to visit the train collection at the Sheldon Museum, 1 Park St., across from the library. Donations welcome for the museum portion. Information: 388-2117 or henrysheldonmuseum.org.

Middlebury College Museum of Art

Through April 29. 10 Years: The Cameron Print Project. The Studio Art Program hosts an annual weeklong visit from a Cameron visiting artist who works with students in Professor Hedya Klein’s silkscreen and intaglio classes. Free. Overbrook Gallery. Middlebury.edu.

SHELBURNE

Furchgott Sourdiffe Gallery

Through January. “Mash-up: Realism, Abstraction, and Synthesis.” Group exhibit featuring oils on panel by Julie Y Baker Albright along with pieces by 15 additional artists. 86 Falls Rd. fsgallery.com.

Shelburne Museum

Through Jan. 21, 2018: Hooked on Patty Yoder.

Feb. 17 to June 3: Puppets: World on a String; works by Jim Henson, Andy Warhol, Peter Schumann of Bread and Puppet Theater, and more.

Through Feb. 18: Sweet Tooth: The Art of Dessert.

6000 Shelburne Road. 985-3346; info@shelburnemuseum.org, shelburnemuseum.org.

Shelburne Vineyard

“Painting for a Cure”

Through March. Exhibition of paintings by Charlotte artist/architect Ted Montgomery. Sales of paintings will support the University of Vermont Cancer Center research team headed by Dr. David Krag of Shelburne. 6308 Shelburne Rd.; shelburnevineyard.com.

FILM

BURLINGTON

ECHO Lake Aquarium and Science Center

Extreme Weather 3D

Through Feb. 9; daily 11 a.m., 1 and 3:30 p.m. Weather is intensifying in varied and complex ways. Extreme Weather goes to the front lines. $3-5 plus regular admission, $13.50-16.50; admission free for members and kids 2 and under. echovermont.org

Flynn MainStage

Jan. 25 and 26: 7 p.m. Banff Mountain Film Festival. 153 Main St. 86-FLYNN, flynntix.org.

MIDDLEBURY

Middlebury College

“Beach Rats”

Jan. 13 at 3 and 8 p.m. Frankie, a teenager from the outer edges of Brooklyn, struggles to escape his troubled home life and reconcile conflicting sexual desires. Q&A with director Eliza Hittman and producer Brad Becker-Parton ‘11.5. (95 min.). A Hirschfield International Film Series event. Free. Sunderland Language Center, Dana Auditorium.

“Chasing Coral”

Jan. 20 at 3 and 8 p.m. This film highlights the will and wisdom of an ad man, a self-proclaimed coral nerd, top-notch camera designers, and renowned marine biologists as they invent the first time-lapse camera to record bleaching events as they happen. Battling technical malfunctions and the force of nature, they document the tragic transformation below the waves. Q&A with cinematographer Andrew Ackerman ‘13. (93 min.). A Hirschfield International Film Series event in Dana Auditorium, Sunderland Language Center. Free. middlebury.edu/arts or 802-443-3168

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Museum

“Fed Up!”

Jan. 21 at 2 p.m. Join Dr. Jennifer Laurent for a screening and discussion of the sugar documentary Fed Up! (2014), including research on how sugar affects brain function. Free. Pizzagalli Center for Art and Education.

STOWE

Spruce Peak Performing Arts

Warren Miller’s “Line of Descent”

Jan. 14 at 7 p.m. Volkswagen Presents Warren Miller’s 68th ski film, “Line of Descent.” Also Feb. 19 at 7 p.m. Tickets at SprucePeakArts.org or by calling 802-760-4634.

KIDS

BURLINGTON

ECHO Lake Aquarium and Science Center

Innovation Playground Exhibit

Through Jan. 15. Celebrates lifelong play and its role in sparking technological, social, and artistic innovation in our community. Build with giant blue blocks, explore virtual galaxies in a cardboard spaceship, and bring inventions to life in a fully equipped maker space.

1 College St. echovermont.org.

BURLINGTON/ESSEX

Phoenix Books

Saturday Story Time

Saturdays at 11 a.m. through March 31. Enjoy timeless tales and new adventures with your little ones. Each week, the staff picks a new picture book, classic or staff favorite to read aloud together. Free. At both Phoenix locations 191 Bank Street, Burlington, and

2 Carmichael Street, Essex. phoenixbooks.biz

MILTON

Milton Artists’ Guild

Family Drop-in Art Fun

January and February Sunday afternoons, 1-3 p.m.: Battle the winter blues and cabin fever at the Milton Artists’ Guild Art Center & Gallery for free drop-in creative workshops for families. Different medium each week: Jan. 14 air-dry clay; Jan. 21 beading; Jan. 28 painting. Children must be accompanied by an adult. All ages. MAG Art Center & Gallery, Hannaford Plaza. Information: miltonartistsguild.org.

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Museum

Webby’s Art Studio

Saturdays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Makers of all ages gather for projects. Jan. 13: Stitch and Weave. Create a burlap wall hanging. Jan. 20: Curly Whirly. Create a dynamic work of art inspired by Patty Yoder’s hooked rugs. Jan. 27: Delectable Desserts. Use a marbleizing technique to create tasty mixed-media treats.

In the Pizzagalli Center for Art and Education’s classroom. Free with admission. 6000 Shelburne Road. 985-3346. shelburnemuseum.org.

Shelburne Nursery School

Jan. 15 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Open House at the nonprofit parent cooperative preschool.

30 Church St. shelburnenurseryschool.org.

Lake Champlain Waldorf School

High School Visiting Morning

Jan. 16: 8:30 to 10 a.m. Sample classes in action. Meet faculty and students and tour the science lab, seminar-style classrooms, woodworking shop, art and textile studios. Refreshments and Q&A with teachers. High School Campus, 122 Bostwick Road. RSVP requested.

Pre-K through 8th Grade Visiting Morning

Jan. 17: 8:30 to 10 a.m. Visit the grade school and kindergarten. Sample classes in action. Refreshments and Q&A to follow. Turtle Lane Campus, 359 Turtle Lane. RSVP requested.

Winter Carnival and High School Open House

Jan. 21: 1-3 p.m. High School Campus, 122 Bostwick Road. RSVP requested.

Morning Magic: A Preschool & Kindergarten Experience

Jan. 21, 10-11:30 a.m. Spend a Saturday morning in the kindergarten with your child. Enjoy homemade bread from the bread oven, listen to a story, and make a candle to take home. Turtle Lane Campus, 359 Turtle Lane. RSVP requested.

More information on all of these events at lakechamplainwaldorfschool.org. To attend,

RSVP to Pam Graham at pgraham@lakechamplainwaldorfschool.org or 985-2827 x212.

MEETINGS

BURLINGTON

Kelley Marketing Group

Jan. 17, 7:45 to 9 a.m. Breakfast meeting. Professionals in marketing, advertising, communications, social media and related areas brainstorm ideas for a different non-profit organization each month. New members welcome. Free. Organizations seeking help may apply at thekelleymarketinggroup.org. Coordinator: Jay McKee, 864-4067. Ireland Building Room 217, Champlain College.

MUSEUMS

BURLINGTON

ECHO Leahy Center for Lake Champlain

Martin Luther King Jr. celebration

Jan. 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. ECHO and the City of Burlington host their 6th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day gathering as part of a nationwide initiative to make this holiday a “day on, not a day off,” in which communities engage their citizenry in meaningful service and reflection. Free admission for all.

MIDDLEBURY

Fayum Portrait from Roman Egypt Jan. 19 at 12:30 p.m. Caroline Knapp ’18, a joint major in History of Art and Architecture and Classics, presents her senior work on the museum’s recently acquired and richly storied portrait from Fayum, Egypt. Part of the Fridays at the Museum series. Free. middlebury.edu/arts or 443-3168. Middlebury College Mahaney Center for the Arts, Sabra Field Lecture Hall (Room 125).

JEFFERSONVILLE

Bryan Memorial Gallery

Feb. 1: Registration deadline for bus trip to Peabody Essex Museum, Salem, Mass., for “Georgia O’Keeffe: Art, Image, Style,” exhibit. Space limited. Leaves from Burlington, Jeffersonville, Montpelier and White River Junction. 644-5100, info@bryangallery.org, bryangallery.org.

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Museum

“Hooked on Patty Yoder”

Through Jan. 21. Exhibition of 20th century hooked rugs in the Colgate Gallery.

“Sweet Tooth: The Art of Dessert”

Through Feb. 18. Exhibition looking at America’s sweets obsession through pop culture and visual art.

6000 Shelburne Road. 985-3346; info@shelburnemuseum.org, shelburnemuseum.org.

MUSIC

BURLINGTON

Flynn Center for the Perf. Arts

Jan. 19: 8 p.m. DBR & Marc Bamuthi Joseph: Blackbird, Fly.

Jan. 24: 7:30 p.m. Mavis Staples.

Jan. 28: 3 p.m. VYO Winter Concert.

153 Main St. 86-FLYNN, flynntix.org.

UVM Recital Hall

Lane Series

Jan. 26 at 7:30 p.m. Rob Schwimmer, thereminist. Pre-show talk at 6:30 p.m. Tickets $25, $5 for students. 384 S. Prospect St. 656-7776. uvm.edu.

MIDDLEBURY

Middlebury College

Mahaney Center for the Arts

Jan. 12: 8 p.m. Pianist Shai Wosner. Franz Schubert’s Opuses 42, 51, and 78, the “Fantasie.” $28; $22 college faculty, staff, emeriti, alumni; $10 age 18 and under; $6 MC students. Robison Hall, 72 Porter Field Road, off Route 30 South. 443-6433, middlebury.edu/arts/tickets.

RICHMOND

Richmond Free Library

Civil War Songbook

Jan. 11 at 1:30 p.m. Classically trained singer and historian Linda Radtke performs Vermonters’ songs from the Vermont Civil War Songbook, a collection of songs and letters from Vermont’s Civil War era in a special program; accompanied by pianist Arthur Zorn. Sponsored by the Vermont Humanities Council and the Community Senior Center of Bolton, Richmond and Huntington. Free. In the library’s community room. Information at vermonthumanities.org.

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Vineyard

Jan. 19: 6 p.m. doors; 6:30 p.m. Myra Flynn album release concert, “Never Mind the Mourning” with Paul Boffa and Dave Grippo. $10. Pierogies by Luisa and FLYNN wine available. Space limited. Tickets: picatic.com/event15149170557311.

6308 Shelburne Road. 985-8222, shelburnevineyard.com.

STOWE

Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center

Jan. 13 at 7:30 p.m. Vermont rocker Chad Hollister brings his full band. Tickets $20-35.

Jan. 20 at 7:30 p.m. The six-piece Burlington band Barika West African-inspired beats. Tickets $20.

Tickets at SprucePeakArts.org or by calling 760-4634. 122 Hourglass Drive.

TALKS, ETC.

BURLINGTON

Ethan Allen Homestead Museum

Jan. 21 at 2 p.m. “The Role of Local Militias in the Revolutionary War”

Award-winning author of books on American military history, Robert Grandchamp, will challenge perceptions of the role the common American helped play in the American Revolution. Free admission; donations appreciated. Ethanallenhomestead.org. 865-4556.

Phoenix Books Burlington

“The Girl in the Tower”

Jan. 11: 6:30 p.m. Vermont author Katherine Arden discusses “The Girl in the Tower,” sequel to “The Bear and the Nightingale.” Books for purchase and signing. Limited seating. $3 ticket benefits Vermont Foodbank; includes coupon for $5 book discount; coupons expire at closing. 191 Bank St. 448-3350. phoenixbooks.biz.

“The Far Away Brothers”

Jan. 18: 6:30 p.m. Author Lauren Markham discusses “The Far Away Brothers,” identical twin brothers who escaped El Salvador’s violence to build new lives in California.

Books for purchase and signing. Limited seating. $3 ticket benefits Vermont Foodbank; includes coupon for $5 book discount; coupons expire at closing. Plastic bag-free store; paper option, reusable totes for purchase. 191 Bank St. 448-3350. phoenixbooks.biz

ESSEX

Yoga for Diabetes Jan. 17 at 6:30 p.m. at Phoenix Books, 2 Carmichael St., Essex.

Rachel Zinman, author of “Yoga for Diabetes,” talks about how to manage your health with yoga and Ayurveda. Rachel will read from and sign copies of her book, answer questions, and share yoga tips. No prior yoga experience is required. A yoga teacher with diabetes herself Zinman focuses on regaining health and well-being for people of all ages with diabetes.

HINESBURG

Carpenter Carse Library

Bill Schubart

Jan. 17 at 5:30 p.m. Local author Bill Schubart visits to discuss his newest book, “Lila & Theron.” Free. 69 Ballards Corner. Information: carpentercarse.org.

MIDDLEBURY

Middlebury College

Tiny house talk

Jan. 16 at 4:30 p.m. Middlebury 2011 alumnus Addison Godine is director of construction for Getaway, a “tiny house hotel” company in Brooklyn. He also created the uhü (urban housing unit), a compact apartment space on wheels that traveled through Boston as a pop-up exhibition. As an architectural studies major at Middlebury, Godine was a leader of the 2011 Solar Decathlon team. A History of Art and Architecture event. Free. Johnson Memorial Building, Room 304. Middlebury.edu.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Pillsbury Senior Communities

Jan. 12, 2-3 p.m. Dan Norris from the Vermont Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired presents information on support options, available devices. Free. Refreshments served. 90 Allen Rd. 861-3750.

THEATER

BURLINGTON

Very Merry Theatre Teens

“42nd Street”

Jan. 12 at 7 p.m. Jan. 13 at 2 and 7 p.m. Jan. 14 at 6 p.m. New York City, 1933. An aspiring chorus girl gets her first big job in the ensemble of a glitzy new Broadway show.

Very Merry Theatre, 20 Allen Street; 355-1461; verymerrytheatre.org

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Players

Auditions for “The Dixie Swim Club” by Jones-Hope-Wooten

Jan. 12, 2018: 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Jan. 13: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Five middle-aged Southern women whose friendship began on their college swim team, hold reunion every August. Performances: April 13-15, 19-21. Trinity Episcopal Church, 5171 Shelburne Road. Synopsis, character descriptions: shelburneplayers.com.