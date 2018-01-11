Jerry Storey to seek another term on selectboard

Shelburne selectboard Vice Chair Jerry Storey announced this week that he will seek re-election to another two-year term in the upcoming local election on Town Meeting Day, March 6.

In an open letter to town voters (see page 5), Storey said he hopes to remain on the board where he is regarded as a “voice of reason.” He said of the many challenges the board faces, a key one is “to restore civility and genuine respect for differing views and opinions” at board meetings.

Storey was first elected to the selectboard in March 2016.

He is one of three board members whose seats will be decided by voters in the upcoming election. Chairman Gary von Stange’s term is ending; he holds a three-year seat.

The newest board member, Jaime Heins, was appointed in November to serve only until the March election after previous board member John Kerr resigned from the seat at the end of October. Kerr was elected to a two-year term last March. The upcoming election will fill that seat on the board for the remaining year of that term.

Heins said Tuesday that he has not decided yet whether he will run. Von Stange did not reply to an inquiry from the Shelburne News.

Candidates have until 5 p.m. on Jan. 29 to file nominating petitions with the town clerk. They must bear signatures of 30 registered Shelburne voters, Town Clerk Diana Vachon said.